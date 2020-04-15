Former Pryor schools superintendent sues district for discrimination, wrongful firing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former superintendent from Pryor Public Schools said in a lawsuit filed April 8 that he was discriminated against because he is white and that he was wrongfully fired.

Coul Hill was hired as superintendent to oversee Pryor's K-8 schools and Plenty Coups High School before the 2019-2020 school year began. According to the federal court lawsuit, the relationships between Hill and district trustees quickly soured, including the school board chairman throwing a chair during a board meeting. Hill was fired in December, he claims.

The lawsuit names the individual trustees but focuses on board Chairman Sampson DeCrane and offers Hill's retelling of events following a recommendation to change the district's mission statement.

Hill suggested shortening the statement — Chief Plenty Coups' famous quote, “Education is your most powerful weapon. With education you are the white man’s equal; without education you are his victim" — to only the first sentence, in order "to make the mission about education and not race," according to the lawsuit. Trustees rejected the proposal, which was brought forward at an August school board meeting.

Among Hill's accusations in the suit: