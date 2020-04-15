Former Pryor schools superintendent sues district for discrimination, wrongful firing

A former superintendent from Pryor Public Schools said in a lawsuit filed April 8 that he was discriminated against because he is white and that he was wrongfully fired.
Coul Hill was hired as superintendent to oversee Pryor's K-8 schools and Plenty Coups High School before the 2019-2020 school year began. According to the federal court lawsuit, the relationships between Hill and district trustees quickly soured, including the school board chairman throwing a chair during a board meeting. Hill was fired in December, he claims.
The lawsuit names the individual trustees but focuses on board Chairman Sampson DeCrane and offers Hill's retelling of events following a recommendation to change the district's mission statement.
Hill suggested shortening the statement — Chief Plenty Coups' famous quote, “Education is your most powerful weapon. With education you are the white man’s equal; without education you are his victim" — to only the first sentence, in order "to make the mission about education and not race," according to the lawsuit. Trustees rejected the proposal, which was brought forward at an August school board meeting.
Among Hill's accusations in the suit:
- "The District sent a community member called 'Spooky' to Hill’s office on multiple occasions to 'tell him how things are done in Pryor' as opposed to the 'white man’s way.'"
- At a Sept. 19 school board meeting, attendees made "negative and accusatory comments about (Hill's) character" and one suggested physically harming him. Comments included phases such as “white man’s way” and “white man’s world” and “white devil.” Trustees spoke Crow during the meeting and refused to translate for Hill, who does not speak Crow.
- Hill requested a recording of the meeting from the district. He received a 3 hour, 25 minute recording that he says is manipulated to eliminate portions of the almost six hour meeting.
- At a Sept. 26 board meeting, Hill told trustees he had filed a human rights complaint. He says that trustees ignored the advice of a lawyer from the Montana School Boards Association and yelled and swore at him. DeCrane threw a chair, and threw a pen at him, Hill said.
- Hill asked to work from home because of safety concerns, but trustees refused his request. Hill was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 6. He says that trustees solicited complaints against him, but that an investigation found the complaints unwarranted.
- Hill was fired on Dec. 16 after continued disputes about his safety at work. Trustees have since refused to provide him with confirmation of his employment.
During a Sept. 18 visit to Pryor by a high-ranking federal education official, neither DeCrane nor Hill, who both spoke to a reporter, talked about tensions, nor did any state or federal officials raise concerns publicly.
The suit accuses trustees of discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, retaliation, breach of contract and blacklisting. Neither lawyers for Hill nor school trustees responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Hill had previously worked as a teacher at Skyview High School. The personnel report from Billings Public Schools trustees' November meeting shows that Hill was rehired as a special education teacher at Skyview for a temporary assignment lasting from Dec. 16 to Feb. 28.
Pryor was part of a multi-year, state-led school turnaround program that began in 2010. However, since the superintendent who saw the program through left, the district has churned through leadership. Dan McGee left the district halfway through the 2016-17 school year, and interim superintendent and Principal Sam Bruner left at the year's end. Linda Pease served as superintendent for the next two years before the district hired Hill.
