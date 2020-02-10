Former reservation doctor convicted in Montana gets 5 life sentences for child sex abuse in South Dakota

Weber was convicted in September 2019 of his eight crimes that were committed against boys as young as nine between 1999 and 2011 at the IHS and his home in Pine Ridge.

The jury found Weber guilty after listening to three days of testimony from the four official victims, two victims from Weber's Montana trial (one who testified in person and one whose previous trial testimony was read aloud) and a Pine Ridge man who said he was abused at age 16, the federal age of consent. Others, including federal agents who investigated the case and IHS staff who worked and lived next to Weber, also spoke. Weber did not testify.

Weber is currently detained at the Pennington County Jail where he's awaiting trial on two new charges in South Dakota and serving his 18-year prison sentence after a Montana jury convicted him of four sexual abuse crimes against two boys on the Blackfeet Reservation, where he worked at the IHS in Browning from 1992-1995 before coming to Pine Ridge.

Accusations about Weber sexually abusing boys circulated among his co-workers, patients and the wider community when he worked at both IHS locations, according to a Wall Street Journal/Frontline investigation. But some complaints were ignored and not investigated, while others resulted in investigations that cleared him of any wrongdoing.