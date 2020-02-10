Former reservation doctor convicted in Montana gets 5 life sentences for child sex abuse in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A former pediatrician with the Indian Health Service will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing four Native American boys in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Stanley Patrick Weber, 71, was sentenced Monday to the maximum punishments in each of his crimes: five life sentences for aggravated sexual abuse and 15-year sentences for his three convictions of sexually abusing a minor.
Jeffrey Viken, a judge at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, ordered Weber to serve each sentence consecutively with each other and with his 18-year sentence for committing similar crimes in Browning, Montana.
He also ordered Weber to pay an $800,000 fine and an $800 mandatory assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution for the victims with be determined at a later date.
Viken made his decision after listening to victim impact statements, arguments from a prosecutor, testimony from a former IHS doctor who repeatedly tried to report Weber, and comments from Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Weber and his defense attorneys made no comments.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins said this was the first time she's requested life when it wasn't the mandatory sentence, and Viken said it was the first time he's granted such a request.
Weber was convicted in September 2019 of his eight crimes that were committed against boys as young as nine between 1999 and 2011 at the IHS and his home in Pine Ridge.
The jury found Weber guilty after listening to three days of testimony from the four official victims, two victims from Weber's Montana trial (one who testified in person and one whose previous trial testimony was read aloud) and a Pine Ridge man who said he was abused at age 16, the federal age of consent. Others, including federal agents who investigated the case and IHS staff who worked and lived next to Weber, also spoke. Weber did not testify.
Weber is currently detained at the Pennington County Jail where he's awaiting trial on two new charges in South Dakota and serving his 18-year prison sentence after a Montana jury convicted him of four sexual abuse crimes against two boys on the Blackfeet Reservation, where he worked at the IHS in Browning from 1992-1995 before coming to Pine Ridge.
Accusations about Weber sexually abusing boys circulated among his co-workers, patients and the wider community when he worked at both IHS locations, according to a Wall Street Journal/Frontline investigation. But some complaints were ignored and not investigated, while others resulted in investigations that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
There are three ongoing investigations studying IHS's handling of the Weber case and how to prevent such future abuse, and the IHS is facing a lawsuit from three men who say Weber abused them in Browning.
Weber's victims can call the IHS anonymous hotline at 301-443-0658 to set up free counseling services at or outside of an IHS facility or provider.