Former site of Wyoming school for troubled youth up for sale

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The former site of a Wyoming school for troubled youth is up for sale.

The asking price for the 227-acre former site of Normative Services Academy near Sheridan is $7.2 million, The Sheridan Press reports.

Normative Services housed 80 students until it closed March 22. The closure followed an announcement by California officials they were removing all students from facilities run by Alabama-based Sequel Youth and Family Services, which owns Normative Services.

Most Normative Services students came from Montana but about one-quarter were from California.

The listing includes four areas of 18, 29, 45 and 135 acres but the Normative Services board isn't looking to subdivide the site, Joe Steger with Century 21 BHJ Realty said.

Sale proceeds could create a foundation to continue the legacy of the former juvenile academy, Normative Services board member Bob Rolston said.

"We're going to work on that," he said. "That's sort of what we've been bouncing around."

The site already has been shown to prospective buyers, Rolston said.

