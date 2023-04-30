Erik Fritz has a motto. A knife, he says, "should be appealing to the eye like a beautiful woman.”

Judges last week at the Oregon Knife Show agreed. Fritz won first place in the best bowie category at the Eugene, Oregon, competition and Fritz has no plans to stop.

Fritz retired from Range Telephone and has turned his knife-making skills into a full-time job that he loves. The Eugene, Oregon, knife show is the largest on the West Coast and the competition is fierce. In June, Fritz will travel to Atlanta for the largest knife show in the world.

Since 2004, Fritz has been learning and improving his craft, and competes at shows all over the country. He makes hobby knives, chef’s knives, and bowie knives. His knives are beautiful and useful, forged from 200-300 layers of Damascus Steel. He forges, grinds, and heat treats every knife he makes and sells them at shows and takes orders through the internet.

In addition to knives, Fritz makes tomahawks and is currently working on one that will take up to 300 layers of Damascus steel in different patterns to complete.

Married to Alicia Fulton Fritz, the couple has three children, and lives north of Forsyth. His shop has an incredible array of equipment to continue his business, and he has built it up since 2004 when he started making knives. Currently a journeyman bladesmith, Fritz is continuing the testing to become a master bladesmith.