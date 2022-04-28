Forsyth woman charged with homicide in Sidney man's death

A Forsyth woman is facing a homicide charge connected to the shooting death of a man killed in Sidney earlier this year.

Lyndsee Collete Brewer was arrested Tuesday after Richland County prosecutors charged her with one count of deliberate homicide. The 51-year-old fatally shot Christopher Arthur Wetzstein at his apartment in Sidney in January, police allege.

Brewer called Richland County dispatch January 28 and said Wetzstein, her boss at a North Dakota oil rig, did show up for work that morning, according to charging documents. When Sidney police were not able to reach the 50-year-old on his cell phone, officers conducted a welfare check at his apartment. When he did not answer knocks at his front door, a maintenance worker gave them access.

They found him dead at the scene. A subsequent autopsy determined his cause of death to be single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators found no signs of forced entry into the apartment, nor signs of a burglary. They recovered a single 9mm bullet from the scene, court documents say.

Surveillance footage from the apartment building showed someone wearing black pants, a hooded coat, gloves, a hat and a face mask walking up the stairway to Wetzstein’s apartment the previous evening. About four-and-a-half hours later, footage showed what appeared to be the same person walking back down the stairs, but now dressed in jeans. A tenant who lived in an apartment adjoining Wetzstein’s told police she “heard a pop sound” sometime between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, according to court documents.

Police identified Brewer as a person of interest early in the case. During their investigation, they learned Brewer was a friend and business associate of Wetzstein going back several years. They had previously lived together, and she still apparently had keys to his residence in Billings.

After getting a search warrant for Brewer’s home in Forsyth, investigators found a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag of 9mm rounds hidden in a planter.

Brewer agreed to an interview February 8. She told police she was sick the week Wetzstein was killed and had been sleeping a lot, charging documents say. She said she stayed at her home in Forsyth the night before officers found him dead in Sidney, and the last time the two communicated was via text January 25.

The last time she was in Sidney, she said, was a few weeks prior to exchange vehicle keys with Wetzstein. She told officers she did own a 9mm handgun, but hadn’t fired it since around Christmas the previous year. She denied having a key to Wetzstein’s apartment in Sidney.

Brewer drives a red four-door Jeep Wrangler, according to court documents. Surveillance footage obtained from several Sidney businesses showed a Jeep matching that description traveling through town on a route to Wetzstein’s residence the evening before he was killed. Video then showed what looked like the same Jeep leaving Sidney just after the suspect was seen descending the stairway from his apartment.

Footage from a Forsyth gas station showed Brewer filling up two gas cans and leaving around 4 p.m. on January 27. Court documents alleged that the drive to Sidney from Forsyth is about 171 miles, and that indicated Brewer “did not want to be caught gassing up in Sidney or along the way.”

Richland County prosecutors charged Brewer with deliberate homicide in mid-February, and issued a warrant for her arrest soon after. Brewer was hospitalized at the time the warrant was issued, and remained so through the start of this week, Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft told the Gazette.

After Miles City police arrested her Tuesday, she made her first appearance in court the following day. District Court Judge Katherine Bidegary set her bail at $500,000, the Sidney Herald reported.

Brewer is currently in custody at Richland County Jail, and is scheduled to enter her plea May 2. If convicted, she could face up to life in Montana State Prison.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and Richland County Sheriff's Office contributed to the investigation that led to Brewer's arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.