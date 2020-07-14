Fort Belknap and Fort Peck Reservations fight to maintain low COVID numbers

Another resolution from the FBIC Council followed two weeks later, where it joined many other tribes in establishing a curfew, closing all administrative buildings and halting travel off the reservation. It also amended tribal law to allow tribal officers to enforce both the curfew and the new ordinance stopping those traveling from off the reservation from lingering within its borders.

Two major highways cut through Fort Belknap: U.S. 66 running north and south, and Highway 2 at its northern border. Although the halt on outside travelers to Fort Belknap has been in place since March, the FBIC has not installed any checkpoints on these roadways.

“We’re not restricting people from coming through the reservation. We just don’t want any outsiders to stop and linger in any of our stores or community buildings. If they plan on coming here and staying, we’ve got a process where they can check in with the Incident Command Team,” Werk said. "I don't have to explain the reasons why we need to do this."

A screening form has been distributed to tribal directors and employees, a checklist for visitors listing the symptoms of COVID-19.