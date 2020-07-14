Fort Belknap and Fort Peck Reservations fight to maintain low COVID numbers

On the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, tribal officials aren’t taking any chances with COVID-19.
In late June, the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes ordered the closure of their headquarters – for the second time – along with all other tribal community buildings.
The 10-day closure was prompted by the discovery through contact tracing that a person from Carbon County who had tested positive for COVID-19 had entered the headquarters building. The building was cleaned and fumigated and all staff members were tested for the virus.
In Indian Country, the Indian Health Service reports that as of July 9 just over 23,600 Indigenous people have tested positive. The IHS branch in Billings, which operates facilities for every tribe and nation in Eastern Montana, said 464 people as testing positive.
Jestin Dupree, a Fort Peck tribal council member, is all too familiar with the initial breakdowns in communication that crippled health care in Indian country at the start of the pandemic. After falling ill with the flu, Dupree waited more than 20 anxious days to get his test results, which were negative.
On the reservation, the Sioux and Assiniboine tribes are strongly suggesting residents who leave their homes wear a mask. The request is just short of a mandate, said Dupree.
“It’s hard getting people to care...When I leave home, I see a lot of unmasked faces,” he said.
Financial aid has reached the Sioux and Assiniboine in the form of CARES Act funds, which began trickling down to members in June. The $7 million in aid set aside for relief checks came after a handful of staff members sorted thousands of applications.
“The last time we checked, about 30% of enrollment here have been given their checks,” Dupree told The Gazette July 1.
Although the official submission deadline for CARES Act relief funds was set for June 30, tribal authorities are still accepting and reviewing applications.
The two tribes, coordinated by their seven-member Tribal Health Board, planned two drive-through testing stations, both in Poplar. The second will be on July 15. The Fort Peck IHS will also be offering testing throughout the week.
In Wolf Point, the seat of Roosevelt County and the largest town on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, the annual Wild Horse Stampede rodeo was held July 9-11. The town’s Chamber of Commerce announced on June 1 the rodeo would proceed as scheduled.
Another announcement came from the Tribal Executive Board June 24. Chairman Floyd Azure signed a memorandum in which both tribes proclaimed their opposition to the rodeo, and ordered enrolled members not to attend in the interest of safety for the entire reservation. Outside of the mayor of Wolf Point directing all questions to the Chamber of Commerce, there had been no communication with anyone from the two tribes, according to Dupree.
The Wolf Point Chamber of Commerce had not responded to several phone calls from The Gazette for comment by the time of print.
On July 2, the Tribal Executive Council held a conference call to address the silence on the part of Wolf Point officials.
Attorneys for the tribe, Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede Committee members, county commissioners, the sheriff and others joined in on the discussion. It was decided that the carnival, parade and street dance would be canceled.
Tribal police, according to a Facebook post from Dupree, were told to stay clear of the rodeo and patrol their normal assignments.
The rodeo, according to the Wolf Point Chamber of Commerce website, had more than 500 people competing in PRCA events over three days. PRCA contestants were to be informed of the organization’s COVID-19 guidelines and those attending were encouraged to practice social distancing, and hand sanitizer was to be provided.
A big crowd was expected "because so many other rodeos have been cancelled,” said Wolf Point resident, enrolled Assiniboine member and attorney Melissa Buckles.
A nephew of Buckles' was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. Health complications put him in a hospital where he lives in Hawaii for more than a month. Although recovered, she said he has lingering respiratory and blood issues.
When tribal leadership shuttered all government and public buildings on the reservation, it established two stations for tribal employees to receive free testing. Buckles was one of those employees, and it was her first test since the outbreak began. She said the rodeo, and the tension that arose from it, is only a small part of leaders, both on and off the reservation, failing citizens in both informing and protecting them.
For the first three months of the outbreak, she said health care workers had only three respirators to serve the residents of both Poplar and Wolf Point. A fourth was added in June.
Fort Belknap
With the current number of active cases at more than 935 statewide, and the total number of cases confirmed since March creeping over 1,800, the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes at Fort Belknap have not reported a single case.
Four days after Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency in Montana, the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council issued its own declaration. Along with requesting that the governor recognize the declaration and send federal and state aid, the council’s decision set in motion a system of rapid and stringent responses to what its leadership saw as a threat to every member of the tribes.
“In all of the decisions that we've made, since the beginning, it’s been a reciprocal relationship between tribal members and their leadership,” said Fort Belknap President Andrew Werk Jr.
Another resolution from the FBIC Council followed two weeks later, where it joined many other tribes in establishing a curfew, closing all administrative buildings and halting travel off the reservation. It also amended tribal law to allow tribal officers to enforce both the curfew and the new ordinance stopping those traveling from off the reservation from lingering within its borders.
Two major highways cut through Fort Belknap: U.S. 66 running north and south, and Highway 2 at its northern border. Although the halt on outside travelers to Fort Belknap has been in place since March, the FBIC has not installed any checkpoints on these roadways.
“We’re not restricting people from coming through the reservation. We just don’t want any outsiders to stop and linger in any of our stores or community buildings. If they plan on coming here and staying, we’ve got a process where they can check in with the Incident Command Team,” Werk said. "I don't have to explain the reasons why we need to do this."
A screening form has been distributed to tribal directors and employees, a checklist for visitors listing the symptoms of COVID-19.
The course for Fort Belknap has not deviated too far from the restrictions and responses set in March and April. Testing, however, has been prioritized. In May, a drive-through “snapshot” session was held that saw over 1,000 asymptomatic tests issued over a weekend.
“Our council has been very strict, and our community has taken this very serious, and I think those are determining factors in why we haven’t seen … any cases. … It’s frustrating and it’s stressful, but the most important thing for us is that we protect our people, especially our elders,” said the Marine veteran, who was serving as the president of the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Tribes when they issued a state of emergency due to a rise in suicides among teens on the reservation.
