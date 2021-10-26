Fort Belknap man killed by tribal police officer identified

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed early Saturday morning by a Fort Belknap Tribal Police officer.

Clayburn Elwood Grant, 34, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a statement from Blaine County Sheriff and Coroner John Colby. Grant was shot just after midnight on Saturday in Hays, located on the southern end of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

A Fort Belknap Tribal Police officer was following Grant in a vehicle after he drove away from a traffic stop outside of Hays, according to a previous statement from Fort Belknap tribal officials. When the pursuit ended, Grant was allegedly “uncooperative and exhibited a weapon,” and the officer drew his weapon and shot Grant.

Grant’s body was taken to the Billings Crime Lab for an autopsy, and the county coroner placed his time of death at 12:19 a.m. The FBI is heading the investigation in the shooting, while both the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs is assisting.

The Fort Belknap police officer was not injured, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker told The Gazette in an email. Barker was not able to provide the name of the officer, or any further details about what led up to the shooting at this time.

