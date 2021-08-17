Fort Belknap tribes declare emergency, Zortman ordered evacuated as fire nears

The Pine Grove fire triggered the Phillips County Sheriff's office to issue a mandatory evacuation notice Tuesday for residents of Zortman and Pine Grove.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office just after 9 a.m. notified residents of the mandatory evacuation. Local law enforcement officers were going door-to-door advising residents of the evacuation orders.

A post from the Fort Belknap Facebook page contained a declaration of a state of emergency covering the Hays-Lodgepole area, due to the fire "threatening the life, property, and livestock of local residents."

Zortman is about 40 miles southwest of Malta, just outside the southeastern- most edge of the Fort Belknap Reservation.

Camille Stein, Fort Belknap Indian Community's public relations officer, confirmed that the fire started at a house in Carry Water Canyon. However, the exact cause is still unknown. The fire itself has spread east from its starting point, and now occupies a long stretch of rugged forest land north of Zortman.