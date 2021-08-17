Fort Belknap tribes declare emergency, Zortman ordered evacuated as fire nears

The Pine Grove fire triggered the Phillips County Sheriff's office to issue a mandatory evacuation notice Tuesday for residents of Zortman and Pine Grove.
A Facebook post from the sheriff's office just after 9 a.m. notified residents of the mandatory evacuation. Local law enforcement officers were going door-to-door advising residents of the evacuation orders.
A post from the Fort Belknap Facebook page contained a declaration of a state of emergency covering the Hays-Lodgepole area, due to the fire "threatening the life, property, and livestock of local residents."
Zortman is about 40 miles southwest of Malta, just outside the southeastern- most edge of the Fort Belknap Reservation.
Camille Stein, Fort Belknap Indian Community's public relations officer, confirmed that the fire started at a house in Carry Water Canyon. However, the exact cause is still unknown. The fire itself has spread east from its starting point, and now occupies a long stretch of rugged forest land north of Zortman.
The fire is currently estimated to be at approximately 17,500 acres in size, and no injuries or additional structural damages have been reported.
High winds are expected to drive the fire directly towards Zortman, putting anyone in the town or surrounding area in immediate danger, officials said. Stein acknowledged that the winds were a major factor in the decision to issue the mandatory evacuation notices.
Residents of Zortman and Pine Grove have been advised to evacuate immediately, packing only the bare essentials. Residents of Hays and Pine Grove are being directed to the Hays-Lodgepole high school, while those in Lodgepole have been sent to Lodgepole Elementary. Phillips County is handling the evacuation of Zortman, and has directed evacuees to the old National Guard Armory in Malta.
By Tuesday evening, no firefighter injures had been reported, although one civilian was apparently injured in an vehicle accident related to the fire, said Sam Bullington, a fire incident manager.