Fort Kipp woman charged with manslaughter

A Fort Kipp woman appeared in federal court Tuesday after being charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Jo Anne Sayetsitty, 34, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to an allegation that she struck a man with a vehicle, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Federal prosecutors allege that on Aug. 22, 2019, Sayetsitty hit and ran over a man “upon a quarrel or heat of passion, with extreme disregard for human life…” on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. She was indicted in February 2022. The FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement investigated the case.

Sayetsitty was released from custody Tuesday, per the conditions that she not consume any drugs or alcohol, possess any firearms and that she only leave the state with prior permission from the United States Probation Office in Glasgow.

If convicted, Sayetsitty could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison and face a $250,000 fine. Sayetsitty currently has a trial date set for May 17, 2022, and has until May 3 to reach a plea agreement.

