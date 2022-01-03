Fort Peck Reservoir master plan meeting set

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a meeting for Jan. 20 to take public comments on updating its 2008 master plan for Fort Peck Dam and Fort Peck Reservoir.

The virtual public scoping meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Comments can also be submitted after the meeting through Feb. 16.

The Corps is responsible for operation of Fort Peck Dam and its related facilities, as well as 390,000 acres surrounding the reservoir that was created following the completion of the dam in 1940. The combined areas of the reservoir the Corps oversees – which extends from above Fred Robinson Bridge on the Missouri River to downstream of the dam – creates the largest water-based recreation area in northeastern Montana.

To provide all of that water, the lake collects from a river basin measuring about 57,500 square miles. When full, the lake can hold 18.7 million acre feet of water (an acre foot is the amount of water it takes to cover one acre in 1 foot of water). Because of its size, the reservoir accounts for about one-quarter of the storage capacity provided by the six Missouri dams under the Corps’ management.