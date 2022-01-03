Fort Peck Reservoir master plan meeting set

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a meeting for Jan. 20 to take public comments on updating its 2008 master plan for Fort Peck Dam and Fort Peck Reservoir.
The virtual public scoping meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Comments can also be submitted after the meeting through Feb. 16.
The Corps is responsible for operation of Fort Peck Dam and its related facilities, as well as 390,000 acres surrounding the reservoir that was created following the completion of the dam in 1940. The combined areas of the reservoir the Corps oversees – which extends from above Fred Robinson Bridge on the Missouri River to downstream of the dam – creates the largest water-based recreation area in northeastern Montana.
To provide all of that water, the lake collects from a river basin measuring about 57,500 square miles. When full, the lake can hold 18.7 million acre feet of water (an acre foot is the amount of water it takes to cover one acre in 1 foot of water). Because of its size, the reservoir accounts for about one-quarter of the storage capacity provided by the six Missouri dams under the Corps’ management.
The master plan will describe goals and objectives for the Corps, but does not jump into specific details. Rather, it is a “high-level, strategic document.”
The documents are created to last about 20 years. The last plan for Fort Peck was completed in 2008 and set three broad intentions: 1) to determine appropriate uses and levels of development; 2) to provide a framework for the Operational Management Plan to be developed and implemented; and 3) to establish a basis for evaluating recreational development proposals.
Updating the plan allows the Corps to meet current regulations, policies, regional needs and to reflect current recreational needs.
“In addition, an update to the Shoreline Management Plan and a proposed Integrated Pest Management Plan will also be developed,” the Corps said in a press release. “This input will help shape the masterplan update and revision process so USACE may identify how to better manage the area while protecting its natural, cultural, historic, and manmade resources.”
An environmental assessment will also be written to ensure the plan addresses potential environmental effects.
The dam was originally built to provide water for commercial barge traffic on the Missouri River downstream from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis. Flood control and hydropower were “incidental purposes.” It wasn’t until later that recreation, fish and wildlife, irrigation and water for municipal and industrial use was added to the reservoir’s list of purposes.
In the 2008 plan, however, the Corps specifically gives priority “to the preservation or improvement of wildland values in all public use planning, design, development and management activities.”
The last plan was written during a dry spell, and this one will start from a dry year as well. 2021 was in the top 10 for driest years on record for the Upper Missouri River Basin with runoff 58% of average. The bottom of the flood control zone – where the Corps prefers to operate the reservoir – is 2,234 feet. The current lake level is already 10 feet below that, at an elevation of 2,224 feet.
The public can join the meeting at the following link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/zachary.j.montreuil or call in at: 1-844-800-2712 and when prompted, enter in access code: 2763-773-0260.
Public comments during this initial scoping period can be emailed to: NWO-Master-Plan@usace.army.mil, or by U.S. Mail at: US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; Operations Division, Natural Resources Section; ATTN: Fort Peck Project Master Plan; 1616 Capitol Ave.; Omaha, NE 68102.