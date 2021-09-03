Fort Peck Reservoir releases to be cut as drought persists

Despite some heavy rainstorms in August, flows from Fort Peck Dam will be reduced from 9,500 cubic feet per second to 5,000 cfs this month as managers respond to persistent drought.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the changes after examining August inflows and forecasts for the remainder of the year.
“Reservoir inflows in August were much lower than average,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. "We expect below-average inflows into the system through the rest of 2021."
Heavy rainfall was localized throughout the Upper Missouri River Basin during August, allowing drought conditions to expand across the basin due to the exceptionally dry soils, the Corps reported. August runoff in the upper basin was 54% of average. The 2021 calendar year forecast for the upper basin, updated on Sept. 1, is 14.7 million acre-feet, 57% of average. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.
As of Sept. 2, the total volume of water stored in Corps' dams along the Missouri River was 52.1 MAF, which is 4 MAF below the base of the system’s flood control zone.
Fort Peck Reservoir's water level is 16 feet lower than it was in 2019, and 10 feet lower than at this time last year. By the end of September the lake level should drop another foot to a predicted elevation of 2,227.8 feet.
As reservoir levels continue to decline through the fall, system storage is expected to be more than 8 MAF below the base of flood control at the start of the 2022 runoff season.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, drought degradation is occurring across much of the upper basin. As of Sept. 2, approximately 83% of the Missouri River basin is experiencing some form of abnormally dry conditions or drought.
The National Weather Service climate outlooks indicate the likelihood of persistent warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal conditions for the upper basin during the fall and winter.
The Corps will hold its annual fall public meeting in the Fort Peck Interpretive Center on Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Fall meetings provide an update on the current year's runoff and reservoir operations as well as planned operations for the next year's runoff season. The Annual Operating Plan for the next year's runoff season is released for public comment in September, presented at the public meetings and finalized at the end of the calendar year.