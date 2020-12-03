Fort Peck Tribal Chairman reinstated after month-long suspension

Eight of Tribal Executive Board’s 12 members signed the statement of charges Nov. 5, and Vice Chairman Charlie Headdress has acted as chairman since Azure’s suspension. The council has removed a sitting chairman only once. In 2004, it voted out John Morales for refusing to carry out resolutions passed by the council, among other accusations of misconduct.

Thursday’s vote in Poplar to oust Azure as chairman ended with seven council members voting for, and three against. At least eight votes for his removal were required. Voting “yes” were council members Frank Gourneau, Terry Rattling Thunder, Emerson Young, Patricia Iron Cloud Runs Through, Jestin Dupree, Kaci Wallette and Carolyn Brugh. Those who voted “no” included Alex Smith, Justin Gray Hawk and Leonard Crowbelt.

The hearing, streamed on Facebook, ran for nearly three hours. Azure denied each charge, offering his own testimony plus that of witnesses speaking on his behalf.

"First of all, I didn't hire BP Construction. I have no authority to hire or fire a construction company...I can't do anything," he said.