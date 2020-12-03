Fort Peck Tribal Chairman reinstated after month-long suspension

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board at Fort Peck came one vote short of removing Tribal Chairman Floyd Azure on Thursday.
Azure, who was suspended in November after several Tribal Executive Board members accused him of breaching the tribal code of ethics, has since been reinstated as the chairman.
“I know what my duties are. I know what I'm supposed to be doing. I don't overstep my boundaries. I don't sign anything without a resolution. Ask any employee in here,” said Azure, who was present during the hearing.
The chairman’s suspension stemmed from nine charges that he “acted in a manner prejudicial to the Tribes.” Those charges included that he advocated on behalf of BP Construction, a business based in Poplar, to receive upfront payments for the construction of a metal building for the tribes. When the building was not erected, he allegedly did not try to seek reimbursements for the tribes of “expended funds exceeding $260,000.”
Other charges from members of the Tribal Executive Board claim that he continued to involve himself with BP Construction, despite the tribes filing litigation with the company. Azure also failed to attend meetings with the Tribal Executive Board committee since August, according to the charges.
Eight of Tribal Executive Board’s 12 members signed the statement of charges Nov. 5, and Vice Chairman Charlie Headdress has acted as chairman since Azure’s suspension. The council has removed a sitting chairman only once. In 2004, it voted out John Morales for refusing to carry out resolutions passed by the council, among other accusations of misconduct.
Support Local Journalism
Thursday’s vote in Poplar to oust Azure as chairman ended with seven council members voting for, and three against. At least eight votes for his removal were required. Voting “yes” were council members Frank Gourneau, Terry Rattling Thunder, Emerson Young, Patricia Iron Cloud Runs Through, Jestin Dupree, Kaci Wallette and Carolyn Brugh. Those who voted “no” included Alex Smith, Justin Gray Hawk and Leonard Crowbelt.
The hearing, streamed on Facebook, ran for nearly three hours. Azure denied each charge, offering his own testimony plus that of witnesses speaking on his behalf.
"First of all, I didn't hire BP Construction. I have no authority to hire or fire a construction company...I can't do anything," he said.
On his lack of attendance at meetings with at Tribal Executive Board committee, Azure said that nowhere in the Fort Peck Tribes' Constitution does it require him to be there. Azure said he was not informed during one committee meeting of attorneys apparently listening in via conference call.
"These committee meetings are for you people, not for me...The only reason why I came here previously was because I wanted to help you out. But after what you did to me in that one committee meeting? No. I lost all trust in you," he said.
Justin Gray Hawk, who was one of the eight council members to sign the list of charges suspending the chairman in November, said he intended to vote "yes" on Azure's removal Thursday. Gray Hawk said Azure's testimony convinced him to change his vote.
Following the vote, Councilwoman Patricia Iron Cloud Runs Through confronted Azure over statements that he made about the council in the Fort Peck Journal and asked that he retract them. Azure stood up and left, and the hearing was adjourned.
Azure was elected as chairman in 2019 after previously serving from 2009 through 2013.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!