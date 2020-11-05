Fort Peck tribal chairman suspended

Fort Peck Tribal Chairman Floyd Azure was suspended without pay Thursday by the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board, according to a press release from the board.

The Tribal Executive Board issued a statement of charges Thursday seeking his removal claiming that Azure "acted in a manner prejudicial to the Tribes."

A hearing date in tribal court for the removal of Azure has been set for Dec. 3.

The statement of charges allege that Azure took "inappropriate official action on behalf of BP Construction, despite the Tribes on-going litigation against BP Construction for breach of contract."

Azure allegedly "advocated on behalf of BP Construction to receive upfront payments outside of standard fiscal procedures," for the construction company to erect a metal building for the tribes, according to a statement of charges seeking his removal issued by the board.

After the company missed the deadline to erect the building, the chairman "did not pursue remedies from the Tribes to be reimbursed for expended funds exceeding $260,000."

The Tribes' Chief Financial Officer Randy Redpath did not immediately return a call seeking more information on funding that was spent on BP Construction.

