Fort Peck tribal member tapped to serve on national VA advisory committee

A Fort Peck tribal board member and U.S. Army veteran will serve as part of an advisory committee for the VA as it extends its outreach into Indian Country.
Jestin Dupree, who served for 16 years as an infantryman, will be one of 15 people on the recently launched VA Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs. The committee will act as a direct line of communication between VA Secretary Denis McDonough and the roughly 160,000 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian veterans in the United States.
“Since this is the first time the VA has had a tribal advisory committee, I’m quite sure a lot of the tribes will have plenty to share. It will be nice to sit and hear what other issues they’re facing,” said Dupree, who also serves as a member of the Tribal Executive Board for the Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes.
The documented military service of Indigenous people stretches back to the years before the foundation of the United States, and incomplete ethnic data on U.S. veterans has made it difficult to determine just how many of the nation’s first peoples served. However, estimates consistently place Indigenous men and women as having the highest per-capita involvement in the military out of any other ethnic group.
Native Americans enlisted by the thousands to serve in World War I, according to the National Museum of the American Indian, when a third of all Indigenous men and women in the country had yet to be recognized as citizens. During World War II, about 44,000 Native Americans served, and nearly that many volunteered to join the military during the Vietnam War.
Going into the 21st century, more than 24,000 Native American men and women have served in the global war on terror. Among them was Dupree, who in 2003 was flying in helicopters out of the Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan during one of his five deployments.
“Now that I’m in my 40s, my body’s starting to hurt more,” Dupree said.
The VA Tribal Advisory Committee Act, which was introduced in part by Montana Sen. Jon Tester in 2019, was signed into law earlier this year. McDonough approved the committee’s charter in April, and also personally approved of its members.
The committee is expected to submit recommendations to the VA secretary and to Congress at least once a year. Its annual operating cost is estimated to be $400,000.
The committee will also have two staff members for support from the VA's Office of Tribal Government Relations. Office Director Stephanie Birdwell said she expects the committee to have its initial meeting via Zoom within the next 3 to 4 months.
With the 15-member committee slated to meet with McDonough twice every year, Birdwell said it will give Native American veterans more immediate access to the VA's top officials to comment on the administration's policies and programs.
The formation of the committee was “a groundbreaking moment” for Native American veterans living in Montana and across the nation, Tester said in a statement from his office. He said he looks forward to working with the Dupree and the rest of the committee. Tester serves on both Senate Indian Affairs and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.
Dupree, who lives in Poplar, has needed to make trips to medical appointments as far away as Helena and Billings. The lack of local and immediate care for veterans is one problem he plans to share with the committee. He will represent the Billings area for a two- to three-year term.
“Just the lack of assistance you get living in a rural area, it’s frustrating … I think the VA can do more in providing access, especially in a state as big as Montana,” he said.
As of 2018, of the 92,000 veterans living in Montana reported by the VA, 5,000 were American Indian and Alaskan Natives. Dupree said any Native American veteran living in Montana can bring their concerns directly to him by calling 406-768-7813, or by emailing jdupree@fortpecktribes.net.