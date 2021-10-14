Fort Peck tribal member tapped to serve on national VA advisory committee

A Fort Peck tribal board member and U.S. Army veteran will serve as part of an advisory committee for the VA as it extends its outreach into Indian Country.

Jestin Dupree, who served for 16 years as an infantryman, will be one of 15 people on the recently launched VA Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs. The committee will act as a direct line of communication between VA Secretary Denis McDonough and the roughly 160,000 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian veterans in the United States.

“Since this is the first time the VA has had a tribal advisory committee, I’m quite sure a lot of the tribes will have plenty to share. It will be nice to sit and hear what other issues they’re facing,” said Dupree, who also serves as a member of the Tribal Executive Board for the Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes.

The documented military service of Indigenous people stretches back to the years before the foundation of the United States, and incomplete ethnic data on U.S. veterans has made it difficult to determine just how many of the nation’s first peoples served. However, estimates consistently place Indigenous men and women as having the highest per-capita involvement in the military out of any other ethnic group.