Things are jumping in south Stillwater County.

Construction crews on the North Stillwater River Road and Nye Road continue to work on flood damaged, trying to get as much done as possible ahead of spring runoff.

Work has been moving forward all month on the Nye Road — by far the largest and last repair in the county being addressed following a 10-month battle with state and federal agencies to get repairs made.

Hanging in the balance during that time was a severally disrupted work flow for the Sibanye-Stillwater mine site in Nye as the company initially was forced to shut down operations for seven weeks and then resumed only after having to purchase private ground and build a temporary to reach the mine.

U.S. Forest Service access to the Custer National Forest has also been cutoff, which includes the Woodbine Creek Campground and the popular hike trail to Sioux Charley Lake.

U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist/Visitor Information Assistant Morgan De Meyer said this week that the agency is operating off the Stillwater County timeline, which means access could be restored before the end of the summer.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a firm date for reopening, but when the road is fully repaired, yes, Woodbine Campground will be operating again,” said De Meyer.

Had the county not waited on FEMA approval, it would have been financially responsible for the entire repair bill.

On North Stillwater Road, work on three washout sections has been going on for months.

FEMA’s $3.8 million to Stillwater County

Earlier this month, FEMA announced $3.8 million had been approved to Stillwater County for Nye Road repairs due to damages from the June 2022 flooding. The county had already been given the green light to commence with work. Last week’s announcement by FEMA — referred to as a Congressional declaration — was the very last step that had to take place in the entire process.

The press release from FEMA stated that the $3.8 million constituted 75% of the project’s cost, with the county being responsible for the remaining 25%.

The bid award for the repair was for $2.26 million.

Stillwater County Commission Chairman Tyrel Hamilton explained that the grant amount was calculated by FEMA internally.

“There is a smaller washout just to the south that FEMA (on the Nye Road) has included in this obligation. This work will be included in Four Beers contract as a version update or change order,” Hamilton said.