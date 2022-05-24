Free family fishing day June 11 at Lewistown's Frog Ponds

The Lewistown Family Fishing Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Frog Ponds in Lewistown.

The event features short educational stations from 9 to 10 a.m., covering fish identification, water safety, knot tying, casting, and wildlife tracks, followed by open fishing from 10 a.m. until noon. Youth who take part and complete all education stations are eligible for prizes.

After the event ends, youth and adults may stay and continue to fish at the Frog Ponds on June 11 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Participants will need to provide their own fishing equipment and tackle.

Family Fishing Day is a cooperative effort to teach basic fishing skills and encourage participation in the outdoors by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Bureau of Land Management, Walleyes Unlimited, Trout Unlimited and the city of Lewistown.

For more information on the event, contact the Great Falls FWP Region 4 Office at 406-454-5840.

