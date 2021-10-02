Frenzied real estate market imperils land conservation in Washington, Idaho

For each potential property, Spokane County also has two appraisals done. The county then uses those two appraisals to establish a negotiating range, which can’t exceed the higher of the two appraisals. How much the county can pay is capped per the terms of the program.

Private buyers have no such limit.

“What you’re finding now is the market is exceeding where appraisals are coming in at,” Soehren said, “because it’s such a dynamic market.”

Finally, large properties that used to take months or years to sell and tend to be perfect for conservation, for example large tracts of undeveloped land, are being snapped up.

“People are getting offers on property without it even being listed for sale,” Soehren said.

That makes a slower process, like the county’s, less appealing. The fastest the county can close on a property using the conservation futures program is between 12 and 15 months, Knowles said. Often, it takes longer.

That’s where nonprofit organizations like the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy and the Dishman Hills Conservancy can be useful, Schaub said. Because they are more nimble, they can purchase lands quickly and hold onto them until the county has the funds to take ownership.