From studying bison across history, anthropologist reveals unique Wyoming tales

Larry Todd is fascinated by bison.

So the retired anthropology professor was very excited to talk about bison at the Draper Natural History Museum in Cody, Wyoming, last week.

He confesses his “first love” was for bison bones.

Todd recently sent a bag of bison ear bones, called petrous, gathered from the University of Wyoming’s archaeological collections, to a California laboratory for DNA analysis.

The bones are so hard that, even when shallowly buried for thousands of years, they contain excellent DNA material. Two earlier samples, sent by the Draper’s Amy Phillips, came back with two distinct bison clades, or bison that shared different ancestors.

“The two specimens we sent in fell into two different sort of genetic clades of bison,” Todd explained. “Clade one is your normal sort of North American plains and woodland bison. Clade two is a bison clade genetically that’s most associated with Old World bison. So the bison living here in the Bighorn Basin 10,000 years ago were really genetically interesting. They weren’t just sort of your normal, run of the mill bison. They had more to them than that.

“This got me really excited about bison earbones and DNA and all that sort of stuff.”

Based on the results of the material now being analyzed, Todd said that Wyoming is going to become one of the best places in the world to understand Ice Age and post-Ice Age bison genetics.

Horner site

The ear bones first sent to the lab for analysis came from an archaeological dig close to where Todd was speaking. Just downstream along the Shoshone River is the Horner site. Discovered by James M. Allen in 1939, the camp and kill site with about 700 bison remains proved to be key to understanding Paleoindian presence in the Bighorn Basin, as well as North America.

The site is so important it has been recognized as a Natural Historic Landmark. In 1987 George Frison, dean of the archaeology department at the University of Wyoming, and Todd — who was by then working for Denver University — co-authored a detailed book on the Horner site, starting with re-examining the original excavations done by scientists from Princeton and the Smithsonian in the 1940s.

“It’s one of those really significant places in this area that people really don’t know about,” Todd said.

Most of the early work on bison “owes a huge debt, as does everything in archaeology in Wyoming,” to Frison, he added.

Hunted

The site Allen discovered, named after landowner Pearl Horner, was dated to about 10,500 years ago. In 1977, next to Allen’s discovery, Frison located an even older bison bone bed, dating to about 12,000 years ago when bison antiquus still roamed the landscape. These forefathers of modern bison were about 20% bigger, stretching to 15 feet long and 7.5 feet tall. Their wide horns extended 3 feet across.

“These were big, tough animals to deal with,” Todd said.

One theory is that these massive grazers may have disappeared from the landscape, evolving into today’s faster and more agile bison — not only because the climate became warmer and food sources changed — but because Paleoindian hunters were so deadly.

“All of a sudden you have a novel predator on the scene that probably had a big impact on the genetics, the shape, the behaviors and the evolution of contemporary bison,” Todd said.

“So one of the things I like to talk to people about, or at least think about in the back of your mind, is when you see a bison in Yellowstone Park today — and it’s the icon of wild North America, it’s the official North American mammal — it’s in large part the way it is because of those 11, 12, 13,000-years interaction with human predators. It’s not a domestic animal by any means, but it’s not an animal free of human impacts. The human predators probably had a huge impact on contemporary bison.”

The Horner site revealed more than 250 bison killed, much more than a wolf or bear would take, Todd noted.

The Paleoindians occupying the site were so attuned to their prey, Todd said, “They could probably go outside and look at the sky and the wind direction and the temperature and tell just exactly what those animals were going to do that day.”

What’s unusual is that unlike buffalo jumps, where bison were run off inclines, injured and then killed, the dead bison at the Horner site were killed atop a flat terrace above the Shoshone River. Todd said rather than a buffalo jump it may have been a bison climb, with hunters hiding out of sight as bison climbed the hill, although he added that’s just “wild speculation.” Other possibilities are that the hunters created corrals, or trapped the animals in natural corrals created by drifting snow.

Type site

About 12,000 years ago, these big animals would have been brought down by hunters using thrusting spears and atlatls, a stick that allows the thrower greater leverage to heave an arrow-like dart. Several differently designed stone projectile points were found for such weapons, as well as knives, at the Horner site.

Because the first Horner site (Horner 1) contained points of different styles — "a real mishmash," as Todd put it — it became a “type site,” or standard of comparison to describe the culture of that era, the Cody Cultural Complex.

"The Horner site opened the door for how long people had been here, 10,000 years back into the Ice Age," Todd said in a 2009 talk.

By looking at the tooth eruption and wear of bison preserved at the site, scientists were able to determine the area was inhabited in December.

Winter camp

Over the mountains from the Horner site, in the Sunlight Basin above the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, John Bugas was having a home built for his foreman in 1973 when bone fragments, stone artifacts and pottery sherds were unearthed by construction equipment.

In 1983, Bugas’ widow invited scientists to investigate, right before the property was sold to Earl Holding. The Bugas-Holding site revealed to anthropologists, Todd being one of them, that Shoshonean people had lived and hunted bison in the 6,000-foot-high basin during the winter.

The site was dated to about 400 years ago, and also revealed the inhabitants were eating bighorn sheep and bison. Based on tooth wear and eruption, it was determined the bighorn sheep were killed in the fall. They could tell that the bison were killed all winter long based on preserved bison fetal bones — from tiny ones to almost fully developed.

“That means very definitely this was a winter campsite,” Todd said. “That’s really fun to think about, because one of our prejudices is that people here in the past must not have lived in the mountains during the winter, they must have come down on the plains. And Bugas-Holding caused us to really start questioning that.”

The dig even showed that cooking was done outside, based on where the ash fell and where lithic scatters from tool making were located. The site also produced projectile points, knives, scrapers, and a variety of bone and elk antler tools. About 70,000 objects were recovered.

High up

Other high-elevation historic campsites have been unearthed near Greybull, at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, at about 9,000 to 10,000 feet. It makes sense people would camp near these high-elevation bison, because the winter weather would provide a natural freezer in which to safely preserve the animals for months.

“Lots of us today think of bison as being plains animals, mostly, down in the lowlands” Todd said. “We talk a little bit about mountain bison or other bison, but the notion is the bison’s favorite habitat is the lowland. And in starting to look at the bison remains at high elevations, we’re seeing that they are there much more commonly than our usual biases show.”

As an example, Todd showed a photo of a bison skull that melted out of an ice patch at an elevation of about 11,000 feet. Surrounding the skull was a thick mat of dung that had also been revealed.

When it comes to research about bison and human habitation of high elevations, Todd said, “We’re just getting to the tip of the iceberg of what we know. We’re just starting to recognize that what we thought we knew, we really don’t know. And that it’s a lot more complex, a lot richer, a lot more interesting question than we usually thought we understood.”