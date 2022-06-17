Fromberg residents devastated in wake of historical flood

FROMBERG — When the levee broke in Fromberg during the Monday floods it was only minutes before a trickle of water turned into a river, effectively washing away the lives of those living on the east side of the rural town.

"People lost everything," said resident Tura Gruel. "It's a whole lifetime of stuff gone."

A lonely rocking horse bobbing across town in the flood waters has become a joke among the locals, but the toy, escaped from Gruel's corral, is her grandson's favorite plaything. While many have seen it, Gruel has yet to find the rocking horse and bring it home.

She lost thousands of dollars worth of meat, fish and other foods in her outside freezer, but her in-laws, who live right next door, were flushed with at least two feet of river water inside their home. Furniture, clothes and keepsakes are missing or soaked through. Even the jets in the whirlpool tub are filled with muck and when Gruel opened the oven door, water poured out.

The in-laws have been on vacation in Idaho, and, as of Thursday, had not yet seen the damage. Gruel and her family are doing their best to clean up before they come home, but Gruel couldn't bring herself to tell her mother-in-law about the damage to the family photos.

“That’s what’s going to hit them the hardest. I’ve just told her, ‘There’s photo restoration, mom, they can do great things,” Gruel said.

As residents prepared for the flood waters on Monday, hundreds of sandbags were filled and stacked five bags high in some areas, Gruel said. But within an hour water gushed over the top and carried many downstream.

Before the flooding hit, police officers and county deputies went door to door with evacuation notices, but a handful of tried-and-true Montanans were determined to stay put. At least until the water seeping in through their walls turned into an undulating river.

Public Works Director Jay Carter and volunteer fire fighters set to work making rescues that continued until about 2:30 a.m.

Carter's backhoe and the fire engines were the only vehicles big enough to plow through the rising flood.

With the bucket down on the backhoe, Carter was able to create a wake big enough for pickups and campers to follow behind him. At one point, he had three pickups and a camper following close behind.

But for those with flooded engines, Carter piled them into the cab of the backhoe and carried people and dogs in the bucket. Firetrucks were laden with evacuees, Carter said.

Fromberg school opened their doors for those with nowhere else to go. Cases upon cases of donated bottled water, Gatorade and canned goods have arrived in town and are stacked in the school. Cajun Phatty's also set up shop in Fromberg, offering free, hot food for those who have been flooded out of their homes.

The town will be under a boil advisory for water until Thursday, June 23 when the Department of Environment Quality is able to test for impurities.

Much of the standing water in town had receded by Thursday afternoon, except for one property located near the bridge in Fromberg.

In the front yard, the roots of the towering trees were still submerged under standing water and the house's basement filled with ground water faster than it could be pumped out.

The yard was the pride and joy of Erin Litton's parents. Litton lost her mother in January 2022, and since then she and her sister, Lindi O'Brien, have been going through the contents of the house. O'Brien had plans to fix it up and rent it out as an AirBnB.

"It's just really hard, you know, because we've lost both parents...this is it," Litton said, gesturing towards the house built in the early 1900s.

The shelves that once held the cremated remains of Litton's and O'Brien's parents are now mud smeared and the carpet underneath is slick with a layer of silt.

As the house flooded, Litton barged into knee deep water to save the handcrafted urn. Trudging through water and on the phone with the power company, Litton began sobbing as she saved the remains.

For O'Brien, the loss of her glass kiln dealt a heart-wrenching blow. She bought the kiln just last winter. As an art teacher at the Fromberg school, O'Brien decided she'd wait until summer break to start getting familiar with the new kiln. School was out May 28 and on June 13, the kiln was destroyed by the river.

The people of Fromberg have lost a lot over the last week. And as a low income community, the losses are particularly significant, according to Lacey Breding, the town clerk. The town isn't considered a floodplain either, meaning many don't have insurance to cover flood damage.

In the days following the disaster, emotions were running high, but the community is coming together to support one another.

There is ample farm equipment to help with the clean up, but more tools are needed, according to Tina Foust who has been in charge of organizing meals and donations.

Many have donated water and goods, but now residents need dumpsters, shovels, skid steers and shop vacs, Foust said.

"Most people in this community just show up and say 'what do you need,'" Foust said, but more donations are needed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.