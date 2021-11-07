Fueling change in Wyoming: Industry sees state as alluring opportunity for low-carbon hydrogen

Natural gas is mostly methane. When that methane is combined with very hot steam, in the presence of a catalyst, it breaks down into hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Added water reacts with the carbon monoxide, forming carbon dioxide and more hydrogen. The hydrogen is then separated out, and the carbon dioxide is released.

Though it's predominant today, steam methane reforming isn’t the only way to make hydrogen. Coal gasification, sometimes called “brown” hydrogen production, is performed by heating coal with oxygen. It generates a syngas made of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. Like with steam methane reforming, reacting that gas with water produces hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Renewable biomass can be gasified, too, but it's pricey.

The abundant U.S. supply of natural gas means that steam methane reforming is usually more cost-effective than coal gasification. But despite making up a small fraction of domestic hydrogen production, coal still contributes close to one-fourth of the world’s hydrogen supply. Very little carbon is captured from either process.

Technologically, Weiland said, it’s possible to retrofit existing steam methane reforming plants with carbon capture. It may not be the most efficient approach.