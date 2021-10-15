Funding authorized to supply water to Harlowton, first phase of larger Musselshell project

Well water piped from 24 miles away could be flowing into Harlowton faucets in about 14 months if all goes according to plan.
One of the keys to meeting that projected deadline was achieving financing for the work – a $7.36 million grant and $3.91 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The funding for the Central Montana Regional Water Authority was announced this week.
The money is good news for Harlowton’s roughly 1,100 residents because the town has struggled for years with an aging water system, poor water quality from three wells and a toxic groundwater plume of diesel fuel left by the now defunct Milwaukee Railroad.
“They are going to have very good high-quality water,” said Bob Church, of Great West Engineering, who has been working on the project for half of his professional career. “Their water future is much brighter with a connection to the regional system.”
In anticipation of the new water source, Harlowton’s water department has been upgrading its lines and building a new storage tank.
Hooking up Harlowton is only the first phase of an $87 million project that will eventually supply other communities along the Musselshell River as far downstream as Roundup, a transmission line of about 230 miles serving an estimated 5,800 residents.
Montana’s senators praised the USDA funding, which also includes a separate $398,000 grant and a $618,000 loan to upgrade the community of Choteau’s water system.
“Water is life, and ensuring that folks in rural Montana have reliable access to clean drinking water is absolutely critical to keeping our rural communities strong,” said Sen. Jon Tester in a statement. “Small towns and tight knit communities are what make Montana so special, and securing a steady supply of clean drinking water will boost economic growth in Harlowton and Choteau and help protect our Montana way of life for generations to come.”
“I’m glad to see Montana communities receive these resources to support water infrastructure and delivery across the state, which is especially important for our rural communities,” Sen. Steve Daines said in a statement. “This funding will help ensure Montanans have reliable access to clean and safe water.”
The money is part of the December COVID Relief and Omnibus spending bill, which is a contributing factor in the need to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. Last week, Daines voted against raising the debt ceiling calling it “fiscal insanity.”
Bids for the Harlowton project will go out in a couple of weeks, Church said, with construction beginning next year if all goes well. In the meantime, he’s been working to prepare the rest of the project for consideration – such as environmental studies, easements and mapping – in case the infrastructure bill passes and can provide additional USDA funding.
Helping to finance the water project is funding from the state, as well as fees from ratepayers. Church said the connection to the new water line will raise rates for Harlowton water users to an estimated $38 a month, part of which may be offset by less funding needed by the town for its own water treatment and pumping.
As the line is built to Harlowton from nearby Garneill, where the well was drilled, 25 rural residents have decided to connect to the line. That increased a bit during this dry summer when some landowners saw reliable springs dry up, Church said.