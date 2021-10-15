Funding authorized to supply water to Harlowton, first phase of larger Musselshell project

Montana’s senators praised the USDA funding, which also includes a separate $398,000 grant and a $618,000 loan to upgrade the community of Choteau’s water system.

“Water is life, and ensuring that folks in rural Montana have reliable access to clean drinking water is absolutely critical to keeping our rural communities strong,” said Sen. Jon Tester in a statement. “Small towns and tight knit communities are what make Montana so special, and securing a steady supply of clean drinking water will boost economic growth in Harlowton and Choteau and help protect our Montana way of life for generations to come.”

“I’m glad to see Montana communities receive these resources to support water infrastructure and delivery across the state, which is especially important for our rural communities,” Sen. Steve Daines said in a statement. “This funding will help ensure Montanans have reliable access to clean and safe water.”

The money is part of the December COVID Relief and Omnibus spending bill, which is a contributing factor in the need to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. Last week, Daines voted against raising the debt ceiling calling it “fiscal insanity.”