Funding gap widens in Montana's U.S. House race

In Montana’s U.S. House race, Democrat Kathleen Williams continues to stretch her fundraising lead in the final week of the primary election cycle, with Republican Matt Rosendale leading Republicans.

Williams entered the final week with $1.88 million raised, a record amount for a Montana Democratic candidate heading into a primary. The Bozeman conservationist had more than $1.18 million cash on hand. She is the first Democrat in at least 20 years to lead all candidates in fundraising heading into June.

Rosendale had raised $1.5 million, but was also spending $100,000 more in the past few weeks than he raised during that time. Asked if the veteran candidate’s spending was to counter advertising by primary opponents, Rosendale spokeswoman Shelby DeMars said the spending was more about getting in front of people while they’re paying attention. The candidate leads the Republican field in finances and name recognition.

“Matt wants to be communicating with voters while they’re paying attention, and right now they are,” DeMars said. “We’re very, very confident in the race, but Matt doesn’t take anything for granted, either.”

Rosendale had more than $878,000 cash on hand.