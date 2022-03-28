Fundraiser for family of Livingston man killed by grizzly raises $81k in 2 days

An online fundraiser for the family of a Livingston man killed in an apparent grizzly bear mauling on March 24 has raised more than $81,000 in two days.

Craig Clouatre, 40, was found dead on Friday by Park County Search and Rescue near the Six Mile Creek drainage in Paradise Valley. The searchers were called out on Thursday by Clouatre’s friend, Hans Friedmann, who reported Clouatre missing when he didn’t meet at their vehicle at the agreed time and had not phoned or radioed in. The two were reportedly hunting for shed elk antlers in the Absaroka Mountains when the incident occurred.

Clouatre is survived locally by his wife, Jamie, and four children.

Jamie wrote a thank you note on the GoFundMe page, saying she didn’t “have many words really right now … but I appreciate every one of the sentiments and memories of the most amazing person I have ever known, my husband.”

More than 750 people had contributed to the fund to help the family. The contribution goal is $85,000.

Authorities have not tried to track down the grizzly bear because it does not appear to have been a predatory attack, state and local officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

Tracks left at the scene and the nature of the attack suggest a grizzly killed him, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler told AP. But Bichler said there's been no indication that the bear sought out Clouatre, meaning it could have been an unlucky encounter.

It will take several weeks for state wildlife officials to confirm whether a grizzly was responsible through testing of animal hairs found at the site, Bichler added.

A fund has also been set up locally for the family at American Bank in Livingston, established by family friend Bev Dawson. The fund is meant to help defray living and education expenses for the children and to help pay the family’s mortgage.

“In addition to the devastating loss of Craig, the Clouatre family lost their home to fire two years ago, have rebuilt and are recently back in the home – with a newly increased mortgage,” an email from Joanne Gardner Lowell said.

“Park County is full of such compassionate and giving people,” Dawson said in the email. “We’re establishing this fund to give people a place to give what they can, which will make a real difference for this wonderful family.”

Compassionate Neighbors, Craig Clouatre Family is being administered by Dawson and Compassionate Neighbors, a human services support group in Livingston. The fund takes no fee and transfers all donations directly to the family. The IRS allows gifts of up to $16,000 per year with no tax liability.

American Bank of Montana is located at 120 N. 2nd, Livingston, MT 59047. Phone 406-222-2265. Checks or cash will be accepted. The fund is not set up to take online donations. Please mark donations Compassionate Neighbors, Craig Clouatre Family.

“The support in this community is incredible and I know it comes from Craig ... who he was, a joy, a truly kind, good, GOOD man,” Jamie wrote. “Thank you all for everything! We all lost something and the world is a hell of a lot dimmer.”

Clouatre is the first victim of a grizzly bear mauling this year in Montana. Last year, two people were killed in grizzly maulings, one a cyclist who was camping in Ovando and the other a West Yellowstone guide fishing along the Madison River.

A Massachusetts native, Clouatre reportedly moved to Montana 20 years ago. Bichler wrote on the agency’s Facebook page that in speaking to Jamie, she told him that “She and the family understand that Craig loved to be in wild places and was well aware of the risks involved with that.”

