FWP advisory council spars over free landowner elk tags

To reduce elk populations on private lands in Montana, landowners need to be given incentives to allow public hunters onto their property, Eric Albus said last week.

“I want to see elk killed to get these numbers under control,” said the Hinsdale resident and member of the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council. He’s also the owner of Milk River Outfitters. “If we’ve got to give these landowners X number of permits to get Y number of cows killed in these grossly over-objective units, that’s what needs to be done.”

The PLPW met in Billings for two days. One item on the agenda was FWP’s 454 program, named after the legislation it was attached to when created. The agency refers to it as the Elk Hunting Access agreement program. It’s also been derisively nicknamed “bulls for billionaires.”

Since the program was revised in last year’s Legislature – without public input – many hunters have raised concerns. A landowner, whether resident or nonresident, may now be given a free either-sex elk permit or license by FWP. In return, the landowner picks one other hunter to give access to, and two others are picked from a roster by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

“Your other choice is: alienate the landowners,” Albus said.

“So we’ve got to figure out a way to give landowners an incentive to allow the public in to kill some of these problem elk,” he added. “They’re not going to allow the public in to run all of the bulls off their place and see them slaughtered on the neighboring property. It won’t happen.”

Survey

Last season, 13 landowners participated and were given 28 tags under the 454 program. A survey conducted of the 126 public hunters drew 98 responses. FWP did not reach out to any additional hunters the landowners may have allowed, only the three public hunters allowed under the 454 program.

Hope Stockwell, administrator of the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division, told PLPW members the survey “results are suggesting” that hunters and landowners were generally satisfied with the program and “most want to participate again in the future.”

Of the 98 hunters, 49 shot an elk. Of these, 16 killed bulls, none having less than a 4x5 antler count. Some agreements limited the public hunters to cow elk only. Of the 28 landowner licenses/permits issued, 26 responded to the survey reporting 19 bulls were shot and two cow elk were killed.

FWP reported some landowners went “over and above,” even taking hunters to a neighbor’s property, allowing certain hunters to bring friends or to shoot a second elk. Several landowners even helped to gut and load an elk that was shot.

Mark Taylor, a Helena attorney who helped seven landowners participate in the 454 program, has told PLPW in the past, on the properties he worked on, more than 300 cow elk were shot.

“Some of the specific feedback we got: Landowners appreciated the opportunity to hunt their own land,” Stockwell said. “They appreciated that they could designate the license or permit benefit to a family member or employee. Both landowners and hunters wanted more advanced communication, better organization and better timing going forward. That was a consistent theme.”

Several hunters didn’t get much advance notice of the opportunity, the survey found, or in some cases “not at all,” Stockwell said. On the landowner side, one said they didn’t get the list of public hunters to choose from until after Thanksgiving. Other landowners said public hunters who were picked did not respond to the offer. Likewise, certain hunters complained that when trying to contact landowners they got no response. Only one landowner had an issue with a hunter going where they were told not to go, Stockwell said.

More information on the survey, including landowner responses, should be available on FWP’s website before the Fish and Wildlife Commission meets on June 9. The board will then have the opportunity to approve new deadlines and guidelines for the program in hopes of avoiding the issues that arose last year. Landowners have until June 1 to apply to take part.

Discussion

The 13-member PLPW is wrestling with how to modify the program since the outcry by public hunters last season. So far, there’s been little agreement between proponents of keeping the program as is, or even expanding it, versus those looking to limit landowner elk permits or licenses. The council’s disagreements seem reflective of the discord among hunters, landowners and outfitters across the state.

“The uproar that we saw last year…was about sports people around the state not feeling it was equitable anymore,” said Drew Steinberger, a PLPW member from Billings.

Dale Tribby, a PLPW member from Miles City, agreed.

“The one (public hunter) that’s being selected by the landowner, I guess I have a problem with that,” he said.

Tribby suggested landowners be allowed to pick the first public hunters for one tag, but for any additional “like” tags, which could be a bull tag, they be randomly drawn. That failed to garner a unanimous vote and the group operates on consensus. They did agree that the first public tag be a “like” tag, or the same as what the landowner receives. That change would have to be approved by the legislature.

Ellis said, “And equity, yeah, if life was fair that would be great. But life ain’t fair. They own the ranch. We’ve got to deal with them in order to get access to the elk that are on their ranch. That’s reality.”

Value

For landowners, the elk issue is also about income. Outfitters may charge between $6,500 and $16,000 for a trophy bull elk hunt, with trophy fees added depending on the size of the animal. The market for trophy bull elk hunts is so strong that some outfitters don’t even have openings until four years from now.

Landowner and PLPW member Rich Roth, of Big Sandy, gave away the landowner permit he received for participating in the 454 program last year rather than use it himself.

“I’m not going to give away a hunt of that value every year just to (participate in the program),” he said.

Wildlife are also valuable when it comes to selling Montana land. Many ranches highlight trophy elk and other big game available on the property to boost interest among recreational buyers. Those elk also come with a cost, as members noted elk moving onto neighboring land or haystacks to devour forage and tearing out fences as they migrate from property to property.

“That’s one thing we haven’t talked about so far, is that a lot of these hunts haven’t had so much of a value put to them,” Steinberger said. “And elk definitely have a dollar amount to them. So, whether that’s $10,000 or $20,000, it’s not a small value. So that’s some of the reason this is contentious, is because it is so valuable.”

Many hunters are worried landowners are attempting to monetize public wildlife by working toward legislation or regulations that would provide them with transferable tags. that could be sold.

During the discussion over Tribby’s proposal the question was raised: Is the 454 program about reducing herd size or is it about managing the size of bull elk on a landowner’s property? Some landowner members of the PLPW said the 454 program is about both. Tribby disagreed, saying the program is about managing wildlife.

“It doesn’t talk about the size of the trophies,” he said.

Roth argued that the quality of the bulls benefits the genetics of the elk herd, just like having a good bull benefits a cattle rancher.

Lawsuit

The PLPW’s arguments may be moot if the United Property Owners of Montana wins its lawsuit to overturn Montana hunting regulations. The suit, filed earlier this month in Fergus County, seeks to require FWP to significantly reduce elk populations whether landowners provide public access or not.

“The lawsuit requests the judge declare elk regulations void, and require FWP and the commission, within 90 days, to develop a plan to ‘remove, harvest or eliminate thousands of elk’ as expediently as practicable,” wrote Tom Kuglin for Lee Newspapers State Bureau. “Regulations should be liberalized and free from special permits in over-objective districts, the lawsuit says.”

A coalition of Montana hunting groups have joined to intervene in the UPOM lawsuit, partly out of concern that the state won’t vigorously defend its own regulations.

“These groups represent a broad, bipartisan array of interests and Montana sportsmen and women,” Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers announced in an email.

“If successful, (the UPOM) lawsuit would upend Montana's well-established wildlife management model, as well as Montana’s public hunting traditions,” the group said.

