Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking anglers to help identify ponds that may have winterkilled.

FWP will work to stock fish into those ponds which have winterkilled.

Additionally, biologists actively install and maintain windmill aerators on area ponds. Windmill aerators generate oxygen for fish through tough winter months and work best on waters that have good depth and generally good habitat.

Lastly, biologists are continually looking for pond restoration projects where they can drain, dry and dredge an existing pond to increase depth and improve fish habitat.