FWP authorizes extended whitetail doe hunt in SW Montana for second year

Hunters who participate in the management hunt are encouraged to submit samples for CWD testing, though it is not mandatory. FWP has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own. These resources can be found on FWP’s website by visiting fwp.mt.gov/CWD.

Additionally, FWP will have staff available to collect CWD samples from harvested animals beginning Dec. 12. Staff will be stationed at the Madison County Fairgrounds (2 Fairgrounds Loop) in Twin Bridges on Dec. 12 and 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They’ll also be stationed at FWP’s Butte Area Resource Office (1820 Meadowlark Lane) on Dec. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From Dec. 16 through Feb. 15, sampling station locations and hours of operation will be variable and will be posted on FWP’s website. Visit go.usa.gov/xeAnD, then scroll down and click on “Sampling Stations.”

CWD is not known to infect humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people not eat meat from infected animals and have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist. For more information on CDC recommendations, visit go.usa.gov/xAcnc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0