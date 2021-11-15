FWP boosts effort to detect bovine tuberculosis in wildlife

There has been at least one confirmed case of transmission of bTB to a human from an infected white-tailed deer in the United States. In that case, the hunter was believed to have had an open wound that was exposed to the deer’s bodily fluids during the field dressing process.

Before this most recent detection in livestock, the disease had been found in some Montana game farms and a few free-ranging wild animals around one of those farms. Bovine TB was detected in at least six game farms in Montana in the early 1990s, including farmed fallow deer detected in Sheridan and Richland counties, and farmed elk in Granite, Park, Bighorn, and Carter counties.

Since that time, FWP has tested animals found with lesions similar to those caused by bTB and has opportunistically collected lymph nodes from hunter harvested deer to look for evidence of bTB. The disease has not been detected in wildlife during this sampling effort over the last 20 years.

Samples from a large number of animals are needed for a sufficient survey effort in wildlife. Whenever possible, samples will be collected from hunter-harvested animals. Please help with this wildlife surveillance effort by providing lymph nodes from your deer or pronghorn antelope if it’s harvested within the surveillance area during the rest of this hunting season.