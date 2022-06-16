FWP closes Stillwater, Yellowstone rivers to recreationists

Businesses in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are worried about the coming weeks and months after severe flooding closed the park. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Towns like Red Lodge, Montana, are both cleaning up from the flood and figuring out how they'll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists.