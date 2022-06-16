 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FWP closes Stillwater, Yellowstone rivers to recreationists

Stillwater County flooding

A truck is submerged in the Stillwater River southwest of Nye on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

If you were considering boating the Stillwater or Yellowstone rivers this balmy June weekend, think again.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County, the Stillwater River, and West Rosebud Creek from Rosebud Isle fishing access site to the confluence Rosebud Creek with the Stillwater.

FWP, working with Stillwater County, moved to close the rivers to recreation due to hazards, including downed powerlines, exposed pipelines, and structures that may still collapse into the river as erosion continues. In addition, county emergency and rescue resources are already at capacity. The county and FWP will continue to monitor conditions and work to open these areas to recreation again as quickly as possible.

The following is a list of fishing access sites that are also closed due to flood damage, leaving the sites unsafe: Absaroka; Buffalo Jump; Castle Rock; Cliff Swallow; Fireman's Point; Jeffrey's Landing; Moraine; Swinging Bridge; White Bird; Rosebud Isle; Holmgren Ranch; and Indian Fort.

Closures will be strictly enforced.

Refer to the FWP website for a current list of closures and restrictions. Site closures in other areas of the state may be put in place as flooding occurs. FWP will work to reopen closed areas as soon as conditions allow.

