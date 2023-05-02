Three miles of Lower Big Spring Creek along with 2,322 deeded acres of prairie grassland, riparian and forest in the South Moccasin Mountain foothills is being considered by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for a conservation easement.

The agency is seeking public issues or concerns as it prepares a draft environmental assessment for the proposed Big Spring Creek Conservation Easement in Fergus County, 9 miles northwest of Lewistown. Comments received during this scoping period will help FWP determine public interest, identify potential issues that would require further analysis, and provide insight for refining the proposal or developing and analyzing alternatives.

Located in Hunting District 412, the property also includes 2.9 miles of Big Spring Creek tributaries. The primary objectives of the easement are to provide perpetual conservation and enhancement of high-quality native habitats, maintaining traditional agricultural land uses and allowing public recreational opportunity.

The property provides important year-round, winter range and migratory habitat for a variety of big game (mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, some elk, black bear, mountain lion), upland game birds (pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge, wild turkey), migratory birds (ducks, geese, sandhill crane, dove), and a host of nongame species.

A copy of the proposal is available online. The 30-day public scoping on the proposed project will run through May 30.

Written comments may be submitted to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Big Spring Creek Conservation Easement Proposal, PO Box 938, Lewistown, MT 59457. Or email comments to sandersen@mt.gov Attn: Big Spring Creek Conservation Easement.

For more information regarding the proposed project, call Lewistown-area wildlife biologist, Sonja Andersen, at 406-366-5266 or email: sandersen@mt.gov.