Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech will be at the Miles City FWP office on Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m. to update the public on agency happenings and to field questions.

Worsech is visiting all seven FWP regions for public outreach. Dates have not yet been set for all of those meetings.

At the Aug. 3 meeting, regional management staff will be present, along with other staff from the director’s office in Helena.