Crappie fishing at Tongue River Reservoir is drawing poor reviews from some anglers, raising concerns the popular panfish need help.

“It was once the greatest fishery in a two-state area for anglers interested in pursuing a wide size range of panfish,” said Sheridan, Wyoming, angler Tyler George in an email.

Over the past five years, however, George said he has seen the crappie fishery suffer. That’s backed up by the most recent Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports on the lake. FWP biologist Caleb Bollman said the crappie populations, when measured in August, were at an all-time low.

From 1996 to 1999, crappie numbers were around 20 per gillnet. This year they were less than three crappie per net.

Popular spot

Tongue River Reservoir is located about two hours southeast of Billings along the Montana-Wyoming border. It’s long been touted as a top crappie fishery for Montana and Wyoming anglers. The state park at Tongue is the second most popular in FWP’s Region 7. In 2022’s first quarter, the park recorded more than 9,400 visits.

George isn’t alone in his concerns. Veteran angler and former Billings Gazette columnist Bob Krumm has fished Tongue River Reservoir since the 1990s. He used to have good luck ice fishing for crappie, but not in recent years. Krumm also enjoys fly fishing for crappie in the spring, but didn’t hook any last year. He has, however, noted an increase in yellow perch.

Why?

Two changes to the lake may be responsible for the decline in crappie, particularly white crappie.

In 2000, the dam was raised. As a result, the lake level can now climb an additional 4 feet, expanding to 3,700 acres. Then in 2018, Montana and Wyoming agreed on a new water compact. Prior to that, the dam was often lowered in the fall allowing vegetation to grow and then be flooded in the spring when runoff came. The flooded vegetation would add nutrients to the water. Back then, 30 feet of lake elevation change in a year wasn’t uncommon, Bollman said.

With the new compact, irrigators don’t want the lake drawn down in fall for fear there won’t be enough water in spring to refill it.

“Everything kind of points to that large scale habitat change,” Bollman said.

Before the water compact was settled, he said there were only two out of 50 years when the dam spillway was used. Now, almost annually, the spillway will be utilized for two to three weeks. Although he sampled below the dam to see if fish were being flushed, the census wasn’t thorough enough to be conclusive, Bollman said.

Overfishing has been ruled out, despite the reservoir’s status as the second most popular fishery in the region. However, FWP did recently change the limit for crappie, cutting it in half from 30 a day with 60 in possession to 15 a day, 30 in possession.

Black vs. white

Black and white crappie are nonnative species largely confined to waters in Eastern Montana. They are both members of the sunfish family.

Black crappie are more widespread in Montana, while white crappie are mostly confined to the state’s larger river systems in the east. Both are spring spawners that build nests. Since they are a schooling fish, anglers can sometimes find a pod and catch several from the same spot. Both are also valued for their tasty white meat, although it can take a lot of fish to make a meal given their small size.

The largest black crappie ever caught in the state was a 3.13-pounder, measuring 16.7-inches long. It was pulled out of Tongue River Reservoir in 1973 by Al Elser. The largest white crappie in the state was a 3.68-pound, 18.5-inch fish caught in 1996 by Gene Bassett. His record catch also came from Tongue River Reservoir.

Older FWP fish surveys in the 1960s show white crappie as the dominant of the two species. Now that’s flipped. The decline in crappie numbers disproportionately affects white crappie, Bollman said. Black crappie numbers are still fairly well distributed across different ages. That’s one reason Bollman doesn’t think overharvest of crappie is a reason for the fishes’ decline.

It’s not unusual for naturally reproducing fish like crappie to have bad years, Bollman explained, often due to cold weather conditions that may drive the fish off their nests. Yet he said it’s now getting hard to remember when crappie reproduction was good, another reason he believes it’s not due to weather conditions or water temperatures.

Stocking

Given the situation, FWP has collected white crappie brood stock. The fish will be raised at the Miles City hatchery with the possibility of having enough to stock within a year or two.

“We definitely think it’s worth a try,” Bollman said.

“Realistically, stocking of white crappie isn’t going to be a short-term fix,” he added. “I guess it will be a few years out.”

It’s also possible the effort won’t work if the problem is overwinter die-offs or a combination of predation by the lake’s other species — walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass.

“But if it’s tied to having the wrong conditions at the wrong pool level … a successful stocking program could potentially even out annual production from year to year.”

Still thriving

Annual stocking of walleye in Tongue River Reservoir has proven effective. Bollman noted fish surveys show walleye only missing one year class out to 12 years old. Last fall was the highest catch rate for walleye during the FWP survey since the 1980s — 18 fish per gill net.

“So I do think the stocking program for walleye is helping to buffer that population” against variables like spawning conditions, he said. “We hope to do that with white crappie.”

Nevertheless, Bollman doesn’t think the rise in walleye numbers and decline in crappie are related, especially since the crappie population drop predates the rise in walleye numbers.

Until the crappie population climbs, anglers at Tongue River Reservoir should still find plenty of walleye, smallmouth bass and a few northern pike to catch.

“That’s kind of the silver lining,” Bollman said. “As lamentable as it is to not have the crappie resource we had, there’s still a great fishery down there.”