FWP launching committee to guide $4M in Lower Yellowstone River projects

In September 2020, then-Gov. Steve Bullock earmarked $4 million for FWP to take on the proposals from the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, which the Legislature later approved.

Grove said those looking to serve on the advisory committee include hunters, fishers, canoers, bird watchers and those who have an interest in the historic sites along the river.

The committee will spend the next several months getting feedback from residents, and setting the criteria for which areas would be best suited for funding. While the ultimate decision for which projects will get the green light will fall on FWP, the committee will function similar to the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition during the past year in gathering information from locals, and making recommendations to the department.

“What I proposed for the planning committee is that we try to move as quickly as possible … The primitive nature of this river needs to be honored before any kind of development, but we’re anticipating wrapping up by the end of the year,” said Grove, who previously chaired the Montana State Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board.