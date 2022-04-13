FWP outlines proposed new policy for free landowner elk tags

New guidelines and timelines for Montana landowners to apply for a free either-sex elk hunting tag will go before the Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval on April 19.

Prior to that, the commission is holding a work session to discuss the program on April 18 at 3 p.m.

The change in the agreements, known commonly as 454s because they were created by House Bill 454, was motivated by a controversial approach the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks took last year. For decades, only a few landowners participated in 454s, but last legislative session the tags were modified and interest among landowners jumped.

The legislative change dropped the number of public hunters the landowner had to allow onto their property in return for the free elk tag. In the past, for each elk tag the landowner had to allow four public hunters access. The change cut that to three with the landowner able to pick one of the three hunters. Last year, 13 landowners applied for the tags, some of which were awarded after the rifle season was already underway. The free landowner tags are only good on their own property.

Some conservation and hunting groups decried the process, but FWP officials said because of the way the legislation was written they felt obligated to authorize all applications. Given the outcry, however, FWP Director Hank Worsech vowed to make changes.

“We saw the need for a clearer and more transparent process for how these agreements are made and what they involve,” Worsech said in a statement. “The changes we’ve made will ensure that is the case going forward.”

Details

The landowner tags would be available for any hunting season, including the elk shoulder seasons, but not for special circumstances like game damage.

The statute says the landowner can be awarded a "license, permit or combination of the two. FWP explained the combination like this: A nonresident landowner may have been unsuccessful in the nonresident elk license drawing, but under the 454 agreement could get the elk license and a bull permit.

For public hunters to take part in the access program where there are limited permits or cow-only licenses, FWP will select people off the list of successful applicants. In hunting districts covered by a general elk license, the department will offer a sign-up period followed by a drawing. The drawing dates and process are still to be outlined.

There is no acreage requirement in the statute, the property just has to be "large enough, in the department's determination, to accommodate successful public hunting."

Some general license either-sex areas may be limited to cow elk only harvest on a general license, depending upon terms of the agreement.

Feedback

Thomas Baumeister, a former FWP employee and member of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, said he was pleased by the revisions.

“The department is attempting to do better by putting a process in place,” Baumeister said. “I think it had more specificity than I had anticipated.”

Under the new guidelines, landowners will have to apply for the free tags between April 15 and May 15. After the deadline, the regional staff, licensing, parks and outdoor recreation staff will review the proposals to see if they meet the requirements.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will sign off on the 2022 agreements at its June 23 meeting. The applications proposed for approval will be posted online two weeks prior to the meeting so the commission can take public comments.

This is an earlier deadline than Hope Stockwell, chief of Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division, provided to an FWP council in March. A month ago, she said the applications would be taken from landowners June 1-30 for with the Fish and Wildlife Commission approving the agreements in August.

Cap

Also under the new proposal, the number of landowners awarded an elk license or permit will be limited to 10% of the permit or license quota for the hunting district. The department used this example: If a hunting district has 100 permits, 10 new permits would be available for these agreements.

“Capping the number of new permits available for these agreements makes sense given that we expect more landowners to participate than last year, but we’re not sure what the interest will be,” Worsech said.

If the requests for permits or licenses are more than 10%, FWP would hold a random drawing.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Montana chapter coordinator Kevin Farron wrote that his group wanted the cap as part of the quota rather than in addition to the biologist-recommended quotas. The group would also like to see the landowner permits drawn at the same time as the public draws its tags on April 1.

Marcus Strange, of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his group is “gratified the director is trying to provide some clarity” to the issue. His group would like to see more input from FWP biologists on the 454 agreements.

Baumeister said he is looking forward to working with FWP to make the program even better in the future, but he already sees it as a better deal for the public than landowner preference tags, which awards elk tags to landowners through a drawing where their odds of success are high.

“The 454s might be a better, more equitable deal, because they require some public access in exchange,” he said.

The details on how landowners can apply for the agreements or for more information, go to FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/landownerprograms/public-elk-access-agreements.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission’s April 19 meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 454 agreements scheduled for 9 a.m. Members of the public can go online to sign up to comment on the proposal or to watch the meeting via Zoom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.