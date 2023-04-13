Increasing boater traffic at Grey Bear fishing access site on the Yellowstone River west of Big Timber has prompted the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to propose expanding the parking area at the site.

To that end, the agency has released an environmental assessment to expand the parking lot by about 20 additional spaces. The goal is to keep drivers from parking along the adjacent North Yellowstone Trail Road, which can make it difficult for large vehicles to pass.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted through April 27.

Currently, the FAS parking area can accommodate about 10 vehicles, which doesn’t meet the needs of increased floater/boater use in the summer. FWP proposes to develop an additional parking lot within the confines of the site immediately south of the existing parking lot along with an interior roadway that would allow travel between the two lots.

The proposed project also includes the installation of gates to restrict access during the off-season and application of gravel to improve driving conditions on silty interior roadways and parking areas.

FWP noted that it “understands that development of the FAS to facilitate higher use levels may result in the same issues FWP is striving to mitigate with the proposed project. Therefore, management of the FAS would be revisited if pressure associated with future recreational use again exceeds FAS infrastructure capacity in the future.”

The Grey Bear Parking Area Improvements EA can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2023/apr/0412---grey-bear-fishing-access-site-parking-area-improvements.

Physical copies of the EA are available at the FWP office located at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings, or requested in the mail by calling 406-247-2940.

Written comments should be sent to: Montana FWP Region 5, Attn: Grey Bear Parking Area Improvements 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., Billings, MT 59105

Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Grey Bear Parking Area Improvements. Phone comments can be directed to: Sean Flynn, 406-431-6112.