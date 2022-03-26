FWP releases draft proposal to buy land at base of Big Snowy Mountains

Acquisition of 5,677 acres in the foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains north of Ryegate will cost Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks $8.22 million, according to the agency’s draft environmental assessment. Another $22,000 would be required to pay for the closing costs.

The document was published on FWP’s website as the agency opens a public comment period on the proposal to create a new wildlife management area. An online public meeting has also been set for April 12 at 6:30 p.m.

When FWP first sought public opinion on the purchase in the fall of 2020, 559 people submitted comments, 99% supporting the idea.

The Big Snowy Mountains are an island range in central Montana.

Owners

The land is owned by Shodair Children’s Hospital. The Helena-based facility was gifted the land by the Forrest Allen estate in 2019. Allen’s parents homesteaded in the area in the early 1900s. Since then, Shodair has been working with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to facilitate the sale to FWP.

The previous Fish and Wildlife Commission encouraged pursuit of the purchase in 2020, recognizing the value of the native property that connects to the Bureau of Land Management’s 6,936-acre Twin Coulee Wilderness Study Area and the 88,696-acre Big Snowies WSA, managed by the Forest Service.

Since then, Greg Gianforte was elected governor. He has overseen a transition of the Fish and Wildlife Commission from five to seven members with six new members appointed on his watch.

Also, in last year’s legislative session Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, sponsored a bill, which passed, that will now require FWP land purchases to be approved by the state Land Board. The board includes the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and the commissioner of securities and insurance, an all-Republican board.

Funding

Money for the land purchase would come from the federal Pittman Robertson Wildlife Restoration funds (75%) and the state’s Habitat Montana fund (25%). Funded by a portion of nonresident hunting license sales, Habitat Montana generates about $5 million to $6 million a year.

Two years ago, the FWP was also looking into the purchase of 8,380 adjoining acres that were owned by Killam Ranch Properties of Laredo, Texas. That land has since been sold to Joe and Jeralee Heiken, Broadview-area ranchers.

The list price for the Killam property, which was advertised as 9,020 acres, was $12.5 million. If the land sold for its listed price, that pencils out to $1,385 an acre. The Shodair property has been appraised at $1,448 an acre, demonstrating the rising value of Montana lands.

WMA

According to the draft EA, “the proposed Big Snowy Mountains WMA is entirely native mountain/foothill and prairie grassland habitats,” ranging in elevation from 4,750 to 6,000 feet. The acreage provides habitat for elk, deer, black bears, the occasional moose, mountain lions, bobcats, pronghorns and other native species, including at least 22 state Species of Concern. “Therefore, these habitats are beneficial in maintaining huntable and viewable populations of game and nongame species, both migratory and resident,” the draft EA stated.

“Nongame species such as golden and bald eagles, long-billed curlews, ferruginous hawks, and mountain plovers are also observed.

“During 2022 FWP winter elk surveys, 113 elk were observed” on the land.

Big Snowy Mountains WMA falls within FWP’s Deer/Elk Hunting District 535, Antelope HD 516, and Bear Management Unit 580.

“The property is surrounded by large absentee landowners who rarely allow recreational opportunities to the general public,” the draft EA stated. “The lack of public access to elk is the largest contributing factor to the elk population being roughly 900% over objective.”

Details

An existing 15-year grazing lease is in effect until April 1, 2031, and FWP would honor the lease.

A complete Big Snowy Mountains WMA Management Plan would be written within the first year of ownership.

The WMA would be closed each year to public recreation from Dec. 1 through May 15 to allow wildlife undisturbed access to winter range habitat.

Motorized use would be restricted to designated roads and parking areas.

Dispersed camping would be allowed unless posted otherwise. Camping would be limited to 16 days in any 30-day period.

Construction work would include fencing and water line repairs, installation of cattle guards, signage and metal gates and weed treatment. Initial projected maintenance costs for the work are estimated at $714,000.

Public use would be limited to walk-in or horseback access from the two designated parking areas.

Most recreational use is expected to occur during hunting season which will be intermittent and dispersed.

By law, FWP pays taxes to counties equal to the amount that a private landowner would be required to pay.

Details for the online public meeting can be found on the FWP website – fwp.mt.gov – the day of the meeting.

Public comments will be accepted until 2 p.m. on April 25, and can be mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks ATTN: Big Snowy Mountains WMA Acquisition, 2300 Lake Elmo Dr. Billings, MT 59105. Or emailed to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov Please use subject line, “Big Snowy Mountains WMA Acquisition.”

