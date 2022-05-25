FWP seeks public help identifying possible turkey poacher

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are looking for help to identify a man who is suspected of illegally killing a turkey just feet from a home south of Roundup at around 5:30 p.m. on May 2.

Security cameras at the home on Ambush Road caught footage of the man, who was dressed all in camouflage and driving a black four-door pickup with a matching topper.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (and/or Game Warden Jake Barzen at 406-409-1987). Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of as much as $1,000. The reward is sponsored in part by the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

