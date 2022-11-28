 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FWP staff to highlight priorities of upcoming legislative session at Dec. 8 meeting

FWP logo

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 5 Citizen Advisory Council will hold an open house Thursday, Dec. 8, in Billings to meet with state senators and representatives and department staff concerning the upcoming legislative session.

Citizen advisors will hear a presentation on the agency’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session and will have the opportunity to meet with local lawmakers who are invited to the meeting.

The open house is set for 6 p.m. at FWP’s Region 5 headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings Heights.

The 13-member council meets quarterly in Billings to provide input on natural resource issues in south-central Montana. All meetings are open to the public.

