FWP warns wolf hunt near Yellowstone close to 82 animal threshold

The wolf harvest in Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Region 3 is approaching the threshold of 82 wolves, which will trigger the end of the wolf trapping and hunting season there. The harvest as of Friday was 80 wolves.

Last month, the Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to close wolf hunting and trapping in Region 3 upon meeting the threshold of 82 wolves in the region. The closure will go into effect immediately after FWP announces the harvest of the 82nd wolf. At that time trappers in the region must remove their equipment from the field as quickly as possible.

The commission established harvest thresholds in each of FWP’s administrative regions, which total 450 statewide. So far, 209 have been killed this winter. If harvest meets any of these thresholds, the commission convenes to revisit the regulations and potentially adjust the season structure.

Several conservation groups and Gardiner-area businesses had lobbied the commission to shut the season down earlier because the hunting and trapping is killing wolves wandering from known packs in Yellowstone National Park. So far, the park has identified 24 wolves killed in seasons in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, 19 of those in Montana.

Prior to this hunting season, a commission comprised of different members had limited the harvest in Montana near Yellowstone to three wolves, recognizing the economic and cultural value of the wolves to the region. The current population of wolves in Yellowstone is estimated at 90.

Those interested in up-to-date information on the status of Montana’s wolf harvest can view FWP’s wolf dashboard, which shows the number of wolves harvested by region and wolf management unit. The dashboard is updated multiple times a day.

