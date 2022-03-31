FWP's Bluewater Hatchery contaminated by mudsnails 2nd time in 2 years

Free largemouth bass dinner anyone?

For the second time in two years, New Zealand mudsnails have been found at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Bluewater State Fish Hatchery near Bridger. To eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility will be destroyed, the agency announced in a press release.

New Zealand mudsnails were first discovered in Montana in 1995 in the Madison River above Hebgen Lake. The aquatic invasive species is now found in a variety of waters across the state. The snails have the ability to expand in population size and in distribution very rapidly, potentially changing the ecology of waterbodies where they are located. Once established, they are hard, if not impossible to eradicate.

After mudsnails were found at Bluewater Hatchery in 2020, the hatchery was quarantined and decontaminated.

The 2020 infestation prompted the hatchery staff to kill and disposed of 20,000 pounds of trout being reared at the facility, a loss estimated at about $85,000. Uncertain was whether infected fish were stocked at lakes or reservoirs.

A drain pipe submerged in an adjacent creek may have allowed New Zealand mudsnails to migrate up from the stream and infest the hatchery in 2020, FWP determined after an investigation.

The source of the new infestation is unknown, though FWP staff believe cracks in older concrete tanks might have allowed mudsnails from the previous infestation to survive decontamination.

“We are conducting a full decontamination and our oldest concrete settling basins, where this infestation was discovered, will no longer be used,” said Eileen Ryce, FWP fisheries division administrator.

The largemouth bass that will be destroyed are brood stock and large enough to eat. FWP staff will hand out the dead bass to youth under 12 or anyone with a fishing license on Friday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of five bass per individual.

The hatchery, located at 700 Bluewater Creek Road, is the third largest production facility in the state. People who pick up fish need to make sure to dispose of the entrails and carcasses in the household garbage, not in a waterway or down the drain into a wastewater system.

Some rainbow trout at the facility will be stocked as planned. These fish are in an interior part of the hatchery that is not connected with the area where the mudsnails were found. No mudsnails were found in the interior part of the hatchery.

The loss of investment in the hatchery stock, the value of the fish and the cost of decontamination is estimated at $225,000. The effect on FWP’s stocking program will be mitigated as much as possible by stock from other hatcheries.

