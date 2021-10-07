Garryowen man committed over allegations of child molestation

The first case of abuse was reported in 2009 and involved two sisters, ages 4 and 7, who were then removed the custody of White's mother, who was their foster mother, court records said. White was also charged in April 2009 with sexually assaulting two other girls.

White was charged again in April 2012 with four counts of abusive sexual contact and two counts of attempted abusive sexual contact involving the first four girls and two more, with one of the cases dating back to 2005.

In one of the six cases, White's mother told a victim's mother that White had an ability to heal people through touching, prosecutors said.

A federal psychiatric evaluation in 2013 found White's mental defect did not create a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person, court records said. There were no allegations of any sexual abuse of young girls while White lived with his brother in New Mexico at times over the years, court records said.

However, White returned to Montana in December 2013, and a 6-year-old girl reported he sexually assaulted her while she spent the night at White's mother's house, court records said.

Charges in that case were filed in Crow Tribal Court in 2014, the prosecution was again deferred and White was released in June 2016.