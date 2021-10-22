Garryowen man killed in rollover crash on I-90

A 23-year-old man died Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 east of Billings.

The Garryowen man was traveling alone westbound in an SUV behind a semi-truck near mile marker 463. At around 5:30 a.m., the SUV drifted to the left side of the road and into the median, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver brought the SUV back into the westbound lane, but clipped the rear end of the semi-truck and went off the right side of the interstate. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at scene.

Both alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP.

Thursday’s crash is the second roadside fatality in Yellowstone County this week. A 58-year-old man from Custer, Montana was killed Tuesday in a rollover crash between Huntley and Ballantine while traveling on Interstate 94.

About 190 people have died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to data from MHP. Fatal crashes have increased by around 10% compared to this same time last year, which ended with 213 fatalities.

