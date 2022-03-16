Gary Buchanan joins U.S. House race in bid to unseat Matt Rosendale

Ashamed of Congressman Matt Rosendale’s representation of Montana, and no longer feeling represented by our increasingly polarized political parties, Gary Buchanan, a financial advisor and longtime public servant, has filed as Independent for U.S. House.

The Billings resident with a long track record of working with Republican and Democratic governors plans to appeal to voters who, like himself, occupy a middle ground abandoned by parties drifting right or left.

“There's an eight-lane highway down the middle of Montana politics. I think both parties have gone to extremes. And I think the only growing segment in Montana politics are Independents,” Buchanan said Tuesday.

The last straw was Rosendale becoming one of just three U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine. That Montana’s only vote in the U.S. House would go against a democracy being sacked by the Russian Federation, was embarrassing. Buchanan was already frustrated by a Rosendale bill introduced weeks earlier to deny aid to Ukraine unless the United States first built a steel wall, 30-feet-tall, along the U.S. border with Mexico.

But running as an independent isn’t easy in Montana. Buchanan needs 8,722 valid signatures supporting his candidacy. Those signatures have to come from voters in U.S. House District 2, which includes, Billings, Great Falls, Helena, Livingston and all points east.

“I have until May 31 to get those signatures...And we’re not going to pay people to get signatures. I don’t believe in that,” Buchanan said. “That makes it more difficult, but I think it’s attainable.”

Also more difficult is interacting personally with the public and the press. Politicians have shied away from doing both, Buchanan said. He plans to be his own spokesman and restore in-person, public meetings, which have become rare occurrences for Montana’s elected officials.

Surprisingly, Buchanan has been received well in Helena, he said, where many were caught off-guard by being drawn into the state’s Eastern congressional district last fall. The community hugs the eastern slope of the Rocky Mountains. Several Helena residents had argued for inclusion in the west last October when congressional districts were drawn.

Helena is a community Buchanan knows well. He was Montana’s first Department of Commerce director under Democratic Gov. Ted Schwinden. He later served two terms on the Montana Board of Investments, during Republican Gov. Marc Racicot’s eight years. Buchanan was also chairman of the state Board of Crime Control.

That experience of working with elected officials like Racicot, former Montana budget director Dave Lewis, and Bob Brown, a former Montana secretary of state, helped shape Buchanan’s sense of what conservative government representation should be, he said. Government needs to be functional, and the job of assuring it is functional belongs to the people elected.

It’s no coincidence that Brown, the Montana Republican Party’s 2008 candidate for governor, also now identifies as an Independent.

“I've served half-a-dozen governors, Republican and Democrat, and have been an Independent for a long, long time. So, I know what it's like to be an Independent. What I'm finding out is how many more Independents there are,” Buchanan said. “And it is the frustration with the fringes of both parties that are really starting to drive people to no longer be interested in party politics. And I think we can provide a place for them to have some influence.”

Buchanan has an extensive financial background as an executive for D.A. Davidson, Dain Rauscher and his family investment business Buchanan Capital. But he’s served on the Montana Capitol Development Board, the state Banking Board, the Montana Power Authority and several others. Those experiences have formed his sense of what turns Montana economic development.

“High tech is extremely important. And it's great to have technology in certain parts of the state, but I think we are making major mistakes when we forget agriculture,” Buchanan said. “The right-to-repair issue and agriculture interests me a lot. On natural resources, I think we should be drilling more oil. I do see a future where electric vehicles will be working and taking over, but now what we're showing is a vulnerability. And I hear some of the best drillers in the state criticizing the situation and they should be drilling. If you just look at the lands that are already under lease by the oil companies, well, get going. You got the leases. Drill. We need the oil. Do it the responsible way.”

Buchanan was a leader in the effort to end cyanide heap leach mining. Mine all gold, but don’t destroy Montana rivers in the process, he said. The state’s original tourism programs were created 40 years ago and Buchanan, a month shy of 73, had a hand in it. It’s extremely important that Montanans have access to hunting and fishing on public lands. He’s a former chairman of The Nature Conservancy and an honorary member of National Trout Unlimited.

There are nine other people registered as candidates for the Eastern House District. Republicans James Boyette, of Bozeman, Kyle Austin, of Billings, and Charles Walkingchild of Helena will face Rosendale on the June 7 primary.

Democrats Mark Sweeney of Phillipsburg, and Billings residents Penny Ronning and Skylar Williams are primary opponents.

There are also three Libertarians in the race, Roger Roots, of Livingston, and Sam Rankin, of Billings and Samuel Thomas, of Missoula. Candidates don’t have to live in the district to run, though they must reside in the state at the time of the election.

