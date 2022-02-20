 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gazette print delivery may be delayed Monday due to storm

Snowplow

A plow from the Billings Public Works Department clears snow. 

 Gazette Staff

Because of heavy snowfall, cold temperatures and ice, delivery of the Monday, Feb. 21 edition of The Billings Gazette may be delayed in some areas.

The Gazette will do everything it can to ensure a safe delivery of the newspaper. We appreciate your patience and understanding as our delivery team works hard to deliver your newspaper in a timely and safe manner.

As always, a digital e-edition will be available as scheduled and The Gazette’s website will be updated regularly.

Thank you,

The Billings Gazette

