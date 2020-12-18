Georgia man dies in rollover on U.S. Highway 12

A Georgia man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash west of Forsyth.

The 41-year-old man from Carrollton, Georgia was traveling west in a Peterbilt Model 348 on U.S. Highway 12, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. At around 12:50 a.m., the truck went off the north side of the highway near mile marker 241, just outside the town of Ingomar.

The driver overcorrected back onto the highway, MHP reported, and the truck overturned on the road. The truck came to a rest on the south side of the highway.

The man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and the road conditions were reported to be dry. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in the crash.