Get outside: Theodore Roosevelt a refreshing national park experience

While Yellowstone and Glacier national parks call from the west, to the east lies another park with much to offer.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, just inside the North Dakota border about four hours from Billings, is a beautiful representation of everything the northern Great Plains has to offer.

The park was my respite on the first night of a cross-country road trip, though it is certainly worthy of a multi-day stay for hikers and sightseers looking to experience the land that helped inspire Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation efforts.

The park is divided into three sections of badlands — the North Unit, South Unit and Elkhorn Ranch Unit, the last of which is home to a ranch that Roosevelt had built in the 1880s.

The South Unit features Cottonwood Campground, which is a fully developed area with accommodations for all styles of camping. The sites are all first-come, first-served and in very high demand. After my drive from Billings, I arrived at 6 p.m. and claimed the last walk-to tent site, which was situated at the end of the campground overlooking the low, muddy Little Missouri River.