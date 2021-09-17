Gianforte asks Biden to declare major disaster after Richard Spring fire

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday requested President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for the state as a result of the Richard Spring fire.

The Richard Spring fire burned from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 and charred more than 170,000 acres. The fire resulted in damage and losses to power lines, utilities, pastureland, tribal fencing and public and private property in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

A state received a Fire Management Assistance Grant on Aug. 10, "but even with increased fire-fighting resources it was not enough to stop the widespread damage to public resources," the letter states.

The federal aid that accompanies a major disaster declaration will supplement state, tribal and local resources. States impacted by natural disasters like hurricanes, for example, often receive major disaster declarations from the federal government.

"Due to the number and magnitude of emergencies and disasters in the last four years including flooding, severe storms, drought and severe wildfires, the costs of responding to this wildland fire exceeds the capacity of the State of Montana," the request states.

The second year of Montana's drought conditions coupled with record high summer temperatures saw 2,300 wildland fires consume 870,000 acres.