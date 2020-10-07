Gianforte, Cooney make their cases as voting begins

"Why do we need new leadership? It’s because Montana's potential is not being realized and Montanans deserve better," Gianforte said.

Gianforte said the state's national standings on suicide rate, foster care rate and wages show how Democratic leadership has failed.

If Cooney wins, working across the aisle with more moderate Republicans will be key, he said.

"I’ve worked long enough in this process that I understand, you’re always going to have a certain amount of political division," Cooney said. "But the bottom line is, once the election’s over with, you have to get down to the job of governing."

He touts his role in helping pass the $80 million infrastructure bill in 2019, which lawmakers had been pushing unsuccessfully for nearly 10 years. Cooney also points to his role in helping pass Medicaid Expansion, which extended coverage to an additional 90,000 Montanans, and to the Bullock administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required convening stakeholders from different sectors.