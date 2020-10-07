Gianforte, Cooney make their cases as voting begins

With two debates down and voters beginning to cast ballots, the candidates for Montana governor are making their pitches.
"I’ve been able to bring results to Montanans throughout my career, by bringing Republicans and Democrats together to deliver for Montana," said Democrat Mike Cooney. "I mean, that’s how you have to do it in Montana."
Republican Greg Gianforte is highlighting his business credentials.
"I’ve spent my life growing businesses, putting together teams, balancing budgets. And I’m going to bring that experience to the governor’s office," he said.
The latest campaign finance reports from mid-September show Cooney with an edge in cash on hand headed into the final weeks, while Gianforte has out-raised Cooney over the course of the race.
Montana's gubernatorial race is one of just two across the country without an incumbent and the only among 11 races that were rated a "toss-up" by both Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight.
Recent polls have favored Gianforte.
A poll of 625 likely voters conducted Sept. 14-16 by The New York Times and Sienna College Research Institute said that if the election were held then, 45% of the respondents would vote for Gianforte, while 39% would vote for Cooney. It had a 4.8% margin of error.
The five other polls tracked by political analysis site FiveThirtyEight going back to July all favor the Republican congressman.
Gianforte is wrapping up his first full term as Montana's lone Congressional representative. He and his wife, Susan, started RightNow Technologies in Bozeman in 1997, which sold to Oracle for $1.5 billion in 2011. Gianforte was raised in Pennsylvania and moved to Montana in 1995.
Cooney is Gov. Steve's Bullock third lieutenant governor. He served in both chambers of the Montana Legislature, including as senate president. He was elected to three terms as secretary of state. Cooney also worked as the director of Montana Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, and as deputy commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. Cooney grew up in Butte.
Support Local Journalism
Both men have run for governor previously. In 2000, Cooney lost in the three-way Democratic primary. In 2016, Gianforte won his two-way primary but lost to current Gov. Steve Bullock.
The governor's office has been in Democratic hands for 15 years. The Montana Legislature has had a Republican majority in both chambers since 2011.
If Gianforte wins, he'll have latitude to pursue his policy priorities.
"Why do we need new leadership? It’s because Montana's potential is not being realized and Montanans deserve better," Gianforte said.
Gianforte said the state's national standings on suicide rate, foster care rate and wages show how Democratic leadership has failed.
If Cooney wins, working across the aisle with more moderate Republicans will be key, he said.
"I’ve worked long enough in this process that I understand, you’re always going to have a certain amount of political division," Cooney said. "But the bottom line is, once the election’s over with, you have to get down to the job of governing."
He touts his role in helping pass the $80 million infrastructure bill in 2019, which lawmakers had been pushing unsuccessfully for nearly 10 years. Cooney also points to his role in helping pass Medicaid Expansion, which extended coverage to an additional 90,000 Montanans, and to the Bullock administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required convening stakeholders from different sectors.
Gianforte has said he wants to undertake a comprehensive review of every state agency and "cut waste, eliminate inefficiencies, streamline operations and bring clarity to their missions," according to his Montana Comeback Plan. He's said savings realized through that process will allow the state to reduce income and property taxes. Boosting starting pay for teachers is another priority, he said.
For Cooney, priorities include maintaining access to health care as the Supreme Court sets to hear arguments on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. His Keep Montana Working Plan calls for implementing a permanent public pre-Kindergarten program, boosting the required share of workers who are Montanans for companies receiving government contracts, and investing in early childhood care businesses to expand options for working parents, among other proposals.
Revenue for the current fiscal year could be $300 million less than expected due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said in August.
In-person absentee voting in the 45 counties that will conduct their general election by mail this year began Oct. 2. For the counties using polling place voting, in-person absentee voting began Monday. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!