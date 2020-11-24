Gianforte names Kurt Alme budget director, Christine Heggem chief of staff

Kurt Alme, the outgoing U.S. Attorney for the district of Montana, will serve as Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte's budget director.
Christine Heggem, Gianforte's chief of staff in his congressional office since 2017, has been named to the role in the governor’s office.
The announcement came in Tuesday press releases from Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke. Alme announced via press release at 5 p.m. Monday he would resign as U.S. Attorney, effective Dec. 2.
Alme previously directed the Montana Department of Revenue.
“We received a clear mandate from Montanans to fire up our economy and hold the line on state spending, and I need a leader of Kurt’s experience and intellect to implement that mandate,” Gianforte said in a statement included in the press release. “In partnering with Kurt, I’m confident that we’ll be able to identify waste in the budget and free up those dollars so that folks can keep more of the money that they earn.”
Support Local Journalism
Alme graduated from high school in Miles City. He’s also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney, and as general counsel for the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.
In a statement included in the press release announcing his hire, Alme said he was honored to serve in the new role.
“Montanans want to see Helena change the way it does business, and that begins with how Helena spends the hard-earned dollars of its citizens," he said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this team, and look forward to getting to work on the Governor-elect’s forthcoming budget."
In a separate press release announcing her appointment as chief of staff, Heggem said she looked forward to returning to Montana.
“I’m honored Gov.-elect Gianforte asked me to join his team as chief of staff as he leads Montana’s comeback, gets our economy going again, and changes how Helena does business. After working for Greg for the last three years, I’m excited to come back to Montana to help him serve Montanans,” she said.
Heggem grew up in Winifred. In 2000, she took her first job in public service as a staffer with Senator Conrad Burns where she focused on energy and natural resources policy. Heggem then went to work for the Senate Appropriations Committee and as a manager of legislative affairs at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Before serving as Gianforte’s chief of staff in the U.S. House of Representatives, Heggem worked as director of coalitions and outreach for the House Agriculture Committee.
Heggem attended Montana State University in Bozeman, receiving her undergraduate degree in ag business management and a master's degree in economics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!