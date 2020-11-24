Gianforte names Kurt Alme budget director, Christine Heggem chief of staff

Kurt Alme, the outgoing U.S. Attorney for the district of Montana, will serve as Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte's budget director.

Christine Heggem, Gianforte's chief of staff in his congressional office since 2017, has been named to the role in the governor’s office.

The announcement came in Tuesday press releases from Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke. Alme announced via press release at 5 p.m. Monday he would resign as U.S. Attorney, effective Dec. 2.

Alme previously directed the Montana Department of Revenue.

“We received a clear mandate from Montanans to fire up our economy and hold the line on state spending, and I need a leader of Kurt’s experience and intellect to implement that mandate,” Gianforte said in a statement included in the press release. “In partnering with Kurt, I’m confident that we’ll be able to identify waste in the budget and free up those dollars so that folks can keep more of the money that they earn.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alme graduated from high school in Miles City. He’s also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney, and as general counsel for the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

In a statement included in the press release announcing his hire, Alme said he was honored to serve in the new role.