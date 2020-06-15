Girl dies in crash west of Forsyth; 1 teen, 1 boy injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 11-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle crash that injured a teenager and a boy just west of Forsyth Sunday evening.

Rosebud County Coroner Frank Arb identified the girl as Trinity Eggers from Libby. Trinity was taken to a Forsyth hospital. She was then taken by helicopter to a Billings hospital where she later died.

A 16-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger were both taken to a hospital in Forsyth with injuries, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The two boys' conditions were unknown Monday afternoon.

On Sunday just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 90, the 16-year-old was driving eastbound when the car drifted off the left side of the road, according to a MHP crash narrative.

The car entered the median, then overcorrected to the right. It skidded before going off the right side of the road, and rolled into a ditch. It rolled several times before coming to a rest on its top.

The rear passenger, Trinity, was ejected from the car during the rollover. Arb said Trinity was wearing a lap seat belt, but not a shoulder belt.

The 16- and 12-year-old boys were both wearing seat belts.

Speed, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, according to MHP.

The afternoon fatality was the second Sunday fatal crash. In Big Horn County two teenagers died early Sunday morning in a rollover crash.

