 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Give elk room, use your zoom, Yellowstone advises during annual rut

  • 0
Yellowstone bull

A bull elk peers through the trees in Yellowstone National Park. The annual elk mating season, known as the rut, has begun so visitors are cautioned to keep their distance.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

It's that time of year when hopeful archery hunters trek to the woods in hope of luring a bull elk into shooting range by using bugles, grunts and cow elk calls.

It's also when tourists go to Yellowstone National Park to hear bull elk bugle, fight and chase visitors who get too close.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Known as the rut, the annual elk mating season is kicking off so it's worthwhile to remind park visitors to be cautious. As the Park Service noted, bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous, so keep your distance — at least 25 yards or two bus lengths away.

"Give them room, use your zoom," is one rhyme the Park Service uses to remind people. Zoom lenses with focal lengths up to 300 millimeters or 400mm are recommended.

If an elk charges you quickly find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier. Run away if nearby shelter is not available. Always follow directions from park rangers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees, firefighters face sweltering heat wave in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News